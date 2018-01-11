search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Markets set new records on earnings optimism, liquidity

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
The 30-share Sensex, after a cautious start, gathered momentum and rallied to 34,558, before ending at 34,503.
The 50-share Nifty, after range-bound morning trade, spurted to touch an all-time high of 10,664.60 on a flurry of buying. (Photo: AP)
 The 50-share Nifty, after range-bound morning trade, spurted to touch an all-time high of 10,664.60 on a flurry of buying. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh life-time highs on Thursday on optimism surrounding corporate earnings amid mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 70.42 points to end at 34,503.49, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,651.20, up 19 points.

 

The 30-share Sensex, after a cautious start, gathered momentum and rallied to 34,558.88, before ending at 34,503.49, a rise of 70.42 points, or 0.20 per cent.

It broke its previous closing high of 34,443.19 hit on January 9.

The 50-share Nifty, after range-bound morning trade, spurted to touch an all-time high of 10,664.60 on a flurry of buying.

It finally settled 19 points, or 0.18 per cent higher at 10,651.20, surpassing its previous closing record of 10,637 hit on January 9.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitterati floods with wishes for ' The Wall' Rahul Dravid on 44th birthday

: Former India batsman Rahul Dravid on Thursday celebrated his 44th birthday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Stan Lee gets accused of sexual misconduct, twitter cannot handle it

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Stan Lee comes after a year that has seen Hollywood being rocked by the Harvey Weinstein sex-scandal. (Photo: AP)
 

22-year-old fitted with battery-powered heart has to charge it every night

He encourages people to donate organs and hopes for a heart transplant someday (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex trades flat ahead of Q3 results

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 12.10 points or 0.04 per cent at 34,445.17.

Sensex regains 51 points in early trade ahead of earnings

The gauge had shed 10.12 points in the previous session following profit-booking at record levels.

Rupee softens 14 paise against dollar

Foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices also weighed on the rupee sentiment. (Photo: PTI)

Realtors expect good business in 2018

Compared to five years ago, Mr S. Ram Reddy said a lot of financial investors from other cities are envincing interest in investing in the city projects.

Sensex slips from record on profit-booking

Sensex succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 34,433.07 points, down by 10.12 points, or 0.03 per cent. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham