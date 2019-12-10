Business Market 10 Dec 2019 Sensex drops 33 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex drops 33 points in early trade; IT stocks drag

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 10:10 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 33.67 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 40,453.76 in morning trade.
Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Axis Bank, ITC and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.22 per cent. (Photo: File | AP)
 Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Axis Bank, ITC and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.22 per cent. (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday slipped over 33 points in early trade, due to losses in select private banks, IT and auto stocks amid fresh infusion of funds by foreign investors.

The 30-share index was trading 33.67 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 40,453.76 in morning trade. The broader Nifty was trading 11.00 points or 0.09 per cent down at 11,926.50.

 

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Axis Bank, ITC and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.22 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and SBI gained up to 1.76 per cent.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled with gains of 42.28 points or 0.10 per cent at 40,487.43. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty closed 16 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 11,937.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 459.22 on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 74.93 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 70.98 in early session on Tuesday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.09 per cent to USD 64.19 per barrel.

Chinese consumer price index surged 4.5 per cent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, the highest rate since January 2012.

In early trade Hong Kong slipped 0.1 per cent, Shanghai eased 0.2 per cent, Tokyo slipped marginally. Sydney, Singapore and Taipei fell 0.2 per cent. However, Seoul and Jakarta edged higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed 0.4 per cent lower at 27,909.60.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.98, then gathered momentum and touched 70.94 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

Rupee rises 10 paise to 70.94 against US dollar in early trade

The value of total notes in circulation as at end of March 2019 stood at Rs 21,109 billion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Currency in circulation rises to Rs 21 lakh crore as on March 2019: Thakur

The momentum indicators are also suggesting some corrective action. Thus traders should look to remain short at the current levels for the corrective move. Overall trend is still bullish, analysts said.

Market may look for signals from macro data

“The government has taken this decision due to severe loss incurred by the farmers following heavy rains and floods in their kharif crops. Toria being a rabi crop, we have seen its sowing as slow as any other season. As this crucial rabi oilseed is sown during September-October and harvested from Febru-ary, the farmers will get better price then.”

Centre hikes MSP for toria oilseeds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 10 paise to 70.94 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.98, then gathered momentum and touched 70.94 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

Market may look for signals from macro data

The momentum indicators are also suggesting some corrective action. Thus traders should look to remain short at the current levels for the corrective move. Overall trend is still bullish, analysts said.

Gold slides Rs 32 on stronger rupee, global cues

Spot gold for 24 Karat gold in Delhi was trading marginally lower by Rs 32 on stronger rupee and overnight fall in gold prices. The spot rupee was trading around 7 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Crude oil futures slip on weak global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in December fell by Rs 18, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 4,188 per barrel.

Market in corrective mode, may turn volatile

The US Fed meeting outcome and progress in Trump's impeachment process will be major international events while listing of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO and fundraising by Yes Bank will be domestic factors that traders would keep an eye on.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham