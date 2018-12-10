search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex tumbles 714 pts as exit polls show Cong-BJP neck-and-neck in state elections

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
The BSE Sensex cracked below the 35,000 mark, plunging 713.53 points, or 2 per cent, to close at 34,959.72.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 205.25 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 10,488.45.
 The broader NSE Nifty fell 205.25 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 10,488.45.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex buckled under heavy selling pressure on Monday, plummeting 714 points as investors panicked over exit polls suggesting the Congress giving a tough fight to the ruling BJP in state elections as also the bruised rupee and weak global cues further dampened sentiment.

The BSE Sensex cracked below the 35,000 mark, plunging 713.53 points, or 2 per cent, to close at 34,959.72. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 205.25 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 10,488.45.

 

Exit polls for the recently concluded assembly elections have predicted a tight finish between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan, impacting trading pattern on the domestic bourses in a big way.

Besides, a weakening rupee, which hit 71.44 per dollar intra-day, and fresh foreign fund outflows further pulled the key indices. All sectoral indices on the BSE and NSE ended in the red, led by realty, banking, metal, pharma, pharma and financial stocks.

Kotak Bank shares cracked over 6 per cent after the bank said it had moved the Bombay High Court against RBI's decision with respect to the bank reducing promoter holding using preference shares.

In August, Uday Kotak, the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has pared down his stake in the bank to 19.70 per cent from about 30 per cent following issuance of preference shares.

Within few days, the Reserve Bank said the stake dilution by Kotak does not meet its regulatory norms on the same, something the private sector lender contested.

Other top losers include Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, L&T, PowerGrid, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto, falling up to 4 per cent. Coal India and Maruti were the only two gainers on the 30-share index, rising up to 0.79 per cent.

Multiple factors impacted the market sentiment as the bears held complete control of the market from opening till the closing bell, said Joseph Thomas, Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

This was the biggest one-day fall in the last two months for both indices, falling up to 2 per cent, he said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 817.40 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 242.56 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Brent crude oil futures was trading at 0.31 per cent down at USD 61.48 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi fell 1.06 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.12 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.19 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.82 per cent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.67 per cent and Paris' CAC 40 fell 0.47 per cent in early deals. London's FTSE too slipped 0.41 per cent. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nity, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking orange juice could slash risk of dementia by 50 per cent, says study

Lapses in memory, understanding and episodes of confusion can be early signs of brain decline which can ultimately lead to life-threatening dementia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australia vs India: Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test; watch

Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against Australia while breaking the Indian mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How India ended 10-year win drought in Australia to win nail-biting 1st Test

India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match of the series at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 

One week of bad air can raise risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent, says study

The study, conducted by the University of Utah, further added that even a brief period of pollution exposure can have dramatic effects on the body.
 

Mahindra Marazzo scores 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tt’s the fifth made-in-India car and first MPV to secure this safety rating.
 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices rise Rs 145; silver falls Rs 350

Globally, gold surged to USD 1,249.34 an ounce in New York and silver held steady to USD 14.59 an ounce.

Sensex cracks over 550 points; Nifty drops below 10,600

All stocks in the index were trading in the red

Rupee falls 59 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rising crude prices and foreign fund outflows put additional pressure on the local unit.

Market rebounds on easing crude, firming rupee; HCL Tech cracks 6 pc

The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.

Rupee rises 46 paise against US dollar in early trade

Increased selling of American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham