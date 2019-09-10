Business Market 10 Sep 2019 Rs 12.5 lakh crore o ...
Business, Market

Rs 12.5 lakh crore of investors' wealth wiped off in 100 days of government

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 10, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
As per data foreign portfolio investors have sold shares worth Rs. 28,260.50 crore since the formation of government.
Since May 30, the BSE Sensex has crashed 2,357 points or 5.96 per cent and the NSE Nifty index slumped 858 points or 7.23 per cent. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Since May 30, the BSE Sensex has crashed 2,357 points or 5.96 per cent and the NSE Nifty index slumped 858 points or 7.23 per cent. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: In the first 100 days since May 30 when the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government started, investors' wealth worth Rs. 12.5 lakh crore has been wiped out.

At yesterday's closing, the market capitalisation or market value of companies listed on BSE stood Rs. 1,41,15,316.39 crore as against market capitalisation of Rs. 1,53,62,936.40 crore a day before PM Modi's government came to power.

 

Since May 30, the BSE Sensex has crashed 2,357 points or 5.96 per cent and the NSE Nifty index slumped 858 points or 7.23 per cent.

According to experts, weak corporate earnings, outflow of foreign funds and slowing economic growth are some of the reasons for the equity market crash. In the Indian markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have been net sellers.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the income tax surcharge on super-rich in the first Budget of PM Narendra Modi-led government, the pressure to sell increased. The income tax surcharge was rolled back a month later.

As per data compiled by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) foreign portfolio investors have sold shares worth Rs. 28,260.50 crore since the formation of government.

"The slowdown in the markets started way before the Prime Minister Modi's second term in power. The introduction of long term capital gains tax and dividend distribution tax in February 2018 budget led to the start of fall in equity market valuations and the slump in markets accelerated in the aftermath of the IL&FS crisis," head of research at IDBI Capital AK Prabhakar told to news channel NDTV.

"A lot of mid- and small-cap space companies have corrected big and are at reasonable valuations. IL&FS crisis had a cascading effect on markets and the things are likely to recover from here on," Prabhakar added.

Except the Nifty Information Technology index, sector gauges at the National Stock Exchange have given negative returns over the last 100 days. The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 26 per cent. Last month, the government announced mega merger plan for public sector banks which will decrease the number of government-owned banks to 12 from existing 27.

In the wake of US-China trade war, Nifty metal index dropped 20 per cent. According to experts, China is selling cheap steel despite the anti-dumping duty, causing damage to the domestic metal industry.

As automobile industry struggles with worst slowdown in two decades, Nifty Auto index plunged 13.48 per cent. "We saw massive rise in autos in the last five years so the slowdown is also visible now. We never saw runaway sales in four wheelers. The way Maruti Suzuki has grown in the last 5 years has been amazing," said Prabhakar.

Bank, Private Bank, Media and Realty sector indexes of Nifty have also plunged between 10-14 per cent.

...
Tags: market capitalisation, bse, nse, sensex, nifty, foreign portfolio investors, fpi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The midcap index touched its 52-week low of 12,914.63 on August 23.

Small stocks take big hit, tank up to 15.42 pc so far in FY20

Alibaba founder, Jack Ma. (Photo: AP)

Alibaba's Jack Ma steps down as industry faces uncertainty

In 2012, gold ETFs saw an inflow of Rs 1,826 crore.

Gold ETFs register first inflow in Aug at Rs 145-cr on higher gold prices

The Nexon Kraz comes with a black body colour and a silver roof for a dual-tone effect.

Tata Nexon Kraz limited edition launched at Rs 7.57 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
 

Three animal species declared extinct in India

150 other species are expected to follow suit in the near future as they have been categorised as critically endangered. (Photo: Instagram)
 

WAR: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship in Arctic Circle

WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts

Russia’s oil output in August exceeded its quota under the OPEC+ agreements.

Momentum building up for uptrend

“Confidence of domestic investors or mutual funds have helped the market to close higher. Total net equity inflows increased 12.30 per cent in August 2019 which has triggered buying in broader market, said Shrikant S. Chouhan, Senior VP-Equity Techn-ical Research-Kotak Securities.

Sensex surges 164 points, Nifty closes above 11,000

The BSE Sensex gains 163.68 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 37,145.

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,506 per ounce in New York, while silver traded lower at USD 18.05 an ounce.

Rupee rises 14 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders however said said weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the rupee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham