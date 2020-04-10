Business Market 10 Apr 2020 OPEC, Russia agree t ...
Business, Market

OPEC, Russia agree to oil output cuts; Mexico rejects global plan

REUTERS, AFP
Published Apr 10, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 11:17 am IST
The planned output curbs by OPEC+ amount to 8 million barrels per day
(File) OPEC Conference President Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih (2ndR), OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo (R) and Angola's Governor for OPEC and Chairman of the Board of Governors Estevao Pedro (2nd L) the 173rd OPEC Conference of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna. (AFP Photo))
 (File) OPEC Conference President Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih (2ndR), OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo (R) and Angola's Governor for OPEC and Chairman of the Board of Governors Estevao Pedro (2nd L) the 173rd OPEC Conference of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna. (AFP Photo))

London: Major oil producers except Mexico agreed to cut output in May and June by 10 million barrels per day, OPEC said Friday, after marathon talks to counter a collapse in prices.

The agreement, which reduces production to eight million bpd from July to December, depends on Mexico's consent for it to take effect, the oil cartel said after a videoconference.

 

The virtual meeting of OPEC countries and their OPEC+ allies including Russia, as well as other key non-members, began just after 1440 GMT on Thursday.

It was seen as the best chance of providing support to prices, which have been wallowing near two-decade lows due to the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russian price war.

Talks dragged on into the small hours of Friday. Bloomberg News reported that the main sticking point was the refusal of Mexico to sign up to its share of cuts under the deal, which would have been 400,000 barrels per day.

Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle Garcia tweeted that her country had suggested a cut of 100,000 barrels.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said in an earlier statement that Caracas "supports the proposal of Saudi Arabia and Russia to reduce production by around 10 million barrels per day".

US President Donald Trump had expressed optimism about the prospects for an agreement  even as the talks appeared to be at an impasse.

"I would say they are getting close to a deal. We will soon find out," Trump told a press briefing at the White House at on Thursday.

Trump was speaking fresh from a conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- both countries being key players in the talks.

At the beginning of the meeting, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo warned that the rapid economic damage wrought by the virus meant the industry's "supply and demand fundamentals are horrifying".

Another virtual meeting is scheduled for June 10 "to determine further actions, as needed to balance the market", OPEC said.

Saudi Arabia will on Friday host a separate virtual gathering of energy ministers from the G20 group of major economies in a similar bid to ensure "market stability".

Oil prices have slumped since the beginning of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic sends large parts of the planet into lockdown and brings the global economy to a virtual standstill.

...
Tags: opec meeting, donald trump, coronavirus crisis, global oil output, global energy market, fuel demand, global oil prices
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Related Stories

Asian stocks surge; oil prices drop as OPEC and its allies delay meeting
Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output

Latest From Business

In this file photo taken steam rises from a coal power plant of global energy supply company Uniper beside a wind turbine. (AFP PHOTO)

Ind-Ra downgrades power sector ratings to negative

ADB is committed to supporting India's emergency needs. (AFP- FILE PHOTO)

ADB assures $2.2 billion support package to India for battling covid19

People walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. (AP Photo)

Asian stocks rise after Wall Street gains on aid hope

The global economy is expected to slump into recession in 2020 says RBI. (PTI Photo)

Virus has sharply altered India's economic recovery: RBI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex rallies over 1,265 pts; Nifty reclaims 9,100 level

People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April due to lockdown

India's fuel sales drop 18 pc in March; petrol demand falls 16.3%. (PTI Photo)

Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia said it was ready to slash output. (Photo- AFP/PTI)

NSE extends time for stock brokers to submit reports amid covid19

Stock brokers react to the Sensex points mark at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 76.28 against US dollar

Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 76.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. (Photo- PTI))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham