search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex stays strong for 4th day on positive global cues

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Sensex opened higher and went further to hit a high of 33,949.98 and finally settled 91.71 points.
The 50-share NSE Nifty settled higher 22.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 10,402.25 after shuttling between 10,424.85 and 10,381.50.
 The 50-share NSE Nifty settled higher 22.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 10,402.25 after shuttling between 10,424.85 and 10,381.50.

Mumbai: The Sensex on Tuesday kept its winning run going for the fourth straight day by adding another 92 points, tracking gains on other Asian bourses as China revealed its future economic agenda including further opening up of economy and lowering import tariffs on certain goods.

The signs of easing global trade war concerns made investors more confident about taking positions. Chinese President Xi Jinping today pledged to lower auto import tariffs, protect the intellectual property of foreign companies and further open the world's second largest economy.

 

The broader NSE Nifty also ended above the key 10,400-mark. Furthermore, widening of bets by investors amid optimism ahead of earnings season, to begin later this week, also supported the uptrend, brokers said.

The Sensex opened higher and went further to hit a high of 33,949.98 and finally settled 91.71 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 33,880.25. The gauge had risen 774.47 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled higher 22.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 10,402.25 after shuttling between 10,424.85 and 10,381.50.

Persistent capital inflows by domestic institutional investors and retail investors kept the market in fine nick, analysts said.

Domestic institutional investors picked shares worth a net Rs 359.35 crore while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net Rs 1,300.93 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Russian woman embalmed alive by mistake, dies in agony

The woman had been in hospital in her home city of Ulyanovsk in Russia for routine surgery and shockingly was given a drip normally infused into the veins of the dead to prevent decomposition.
 

2018 Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE after India's refusal to host Pakistan

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ACC will be held in Lahore few days before the Asia Cup and the presidentship of the ACC will be taken over by Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan files court case against cricketer

Hasin Jahan had earlier filed a complaint against Mohammed Shami at the Lalbazar police station following which he was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 498A which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

At 112, Japanese confirmed as world's oldest living man

He has seven brothers and one sister who live nearby in the town of Ashoro on Hokkaido. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rats are 68 per cent better at sniffing out tuberculosis than swab tests

Mgode said the findings show the current treatment and testing methods are woefully underdeveloped.
 

Relaxing amid cerulean waves at ‘The Mini Maldives’

15 Telunas beach resort villas branch out on stilts over the water, resembling a local water village or kampung.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Investors continue to exit from gold ETFs, withdraw Rs 835 cr in FY 18

Outflow has razed the asset under management (AUM) of gold funds by over 12 per cent in the just concluded financial year.

Sensex rises over 100 points on firm global cues, Nifty tops 10,400

The gauge had gained 774.47 points in the previous three sessions.

Rupee gains 14 paise against US dollar

A higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee. (Photo: AP)

Oil prices seesaw as US trade dispute with China rattles market

US WTI crude futures CLc1 were at $63.26 a barrel at 0031 GMT, down 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange tweaks circuit limit of 5 firms

Leading exchange BSE has revised the circuit limit for the shares of five companies to curb excessive volatility in their prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham