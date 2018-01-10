search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex slips from record on profit-booking

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
The NSE Nifty index too finished lower by 4.80 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 10,632.20.
Sensex succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 34,433.07 points, down by 10.12 points, or 0.03 per cent. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ended marginally lower on Wednesday after a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits in auto, consumer durables, capital goods, PSU and banking shares ahead of third-quarter results.

It was a volatile session as the BSE 30-share barometer opened with strength and rallied to a fresh life-time high of 34,565.63. However, it succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 34,433.07 points, down by 10.12 points, or 0.03 per cent.

 

The gauge had rallied 649.81 points in the previous four sessions on sustained foreign fund inflows.

The NSE Nifty index too finished lower by 4.80 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 10,632.20. Intra-day, it hit a high of 10,655.50 and a low of 10,592.70.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




