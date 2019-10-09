Business Market 09 Oct 2019 Sensex, Nifty snap l ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty snap losing streak ahead of earnings season

REUTERS
Published Oct 9, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
NSE Nifty ended 1.74 pc higher at 11,319.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.72 pc at 38,177.95.
 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is expected to report its results on Thursday, marking the start of the quarterly earnings season. (Photo: File | AP)

Bengaluru: Indian shares closed 1.7 per cent higher on Wednesday after six consecutive sessions of declines, with the banking sector leading gains, as investors geared up for second-quarter corporate earnings.

Company earnings for the year ending March 2020 are expected to receive a boost after the Indian government moved to slash corporate taxes last month to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

 

“The second-quarter earnings season is unfolding and there are expectations of it being a little bit better,” said Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services, referring to the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30. “Both Q3 and Q4 are going to be much more better.”

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is expected to report its results on Thursday, marking the start of the quarterly earnings season.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.74 per cent higher at 11,319.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.72 per cent at 38,177.95.

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 5.5 per cent, topping both the NSE and BSE indexes.

Beaten-down stocks of state-run lenders gained sharply, with the Nifty PSU bank index closing 3.1 per cent firmer, after losing 17 per cent in the previous two weeks.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Tomato prices have increased sharply in the last few days as the supply has been affected because of floods and heavy rains in the key growing states, said a wholesale trader at Azadpur Mandi.

Now, tomato price soar to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi

In the international market, gold was trading above USD 1,500 an ounce in New York on trade talk worries and economic growth concerns.

Gold prices gain Rs 315 on strong global cues

Today we received Certificate from Guinness World Records confirming of this unique achievement for organizing the longest Human Towel Chain. We are very happy to have set the record which will in addition to giving a boost to the industry for growth and unit, it also brings Solapur on the World Map, said Rajesh Goski, President, TDF.

Solapur enters Guinness records for longest terry towel human chain

GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week.

GoAir launches non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru, Kolkata



More From Market

Gold prices gain Rs 315 on strong global cues

In the international market, gold was trading above USD 1,500 an ounce in New York on trade talk worries and economic growth concerns.

Crude oil futures ease on low demand

Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 5, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 3,740 per barrel with.

Sensex, Nifty cautious in early trade amid weak global cues, fund outflows

The broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40. (Photo: File)

Rupee slips 20 paise against dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.04 per cent to 99.09.

Sensex sheds 141 points; Yes Bank rallies 8 per cent

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 48.35 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 11,126.40.
