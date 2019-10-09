Business Market 09 Oct 2019 Sensex, Nifty cautio ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty cautious in early trade amid weak global cues, fund outflows

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 10:27 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 36.04 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,568.02.
The broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40. (Photo: File)
 The broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading on a cautious note in morning trade on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty over US-China trade talks and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 36.04 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,568.02 in the early trade; while the broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40, showing a marginal gain of 1.00 points or 0.01 per cent.

 

Top Sensex gainers in early session included ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, L&T, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.39 per cent.

On the other hand, top losers were Yes Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, falling up to 8.33 per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Dussehra'.

On Monday, the Sensex settled at 37,531.98 points, down by 141.33 points or 0.38 per cent as 24 of its components posted losses. Broader NSE Nifty dropped by 48.35 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 11,126.40.

Ahead of scheduled high level trade talks between the US and Chinese officials on Thursday, Washington announced restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations. The fresh developments weighed heavily on investors' sentiments globally.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund has forecasted the weakest growth in a decade following tariff disputes.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in equities, offloaded shares worth Rs 494.21 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. On Friday, FPIs had sold equities worth Rs 682.93 crore on net basis.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated by 9 paise to 71.11 against the US dollar in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading lower, while those in Seoul were trading in the green.

Shares on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 58.05 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

While the deadline for manufacturers to introduce BS6-engined cars is 31 March 2020.

11 BS6-compliant cars you can buy under Rs 30 lakh

The cut in MCLR follows a 25 bps reduction in repo rate by the RBI last week.

SBI lowers rates on non-repo-linked loans by 10 bps

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

China warned the United States to stop interfering in its affairs. (Photo: File)

US visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee slips 20 paise against dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.04 per cent to 99.09.

Sensex sheds 141 points; Yes Bank rallies 8 per cent

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 48.35 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 11,126.40.

Crude oil futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 29, 0.78 per cent, to Rs 3,764 per barrel in 14,529 lots.

Rupee slips 21 paise to 71.09 vs USD in early trade

Forex traders said rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also weighed on the domestic currency.

Sensex opens on a volatile note; Yes Bank rallies 4 pc

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 32.80 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,141.95.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham