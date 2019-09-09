Business Market 09 Sep 2019 Sensex surges 164 po ...
Business, Market

Sensex surges 164 points, Nifty closes above 11,000

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
The Nifty50 index reclaimed the crucial 11,000 level to settle at 11,003.05, up 57 points or 0.52 per cent.
The BSE Sensex gains 163.68 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 37,145.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 164 points higher, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share index rebounded 460 points from the day's low of 36,784.47 to settle 163.68 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 37,145.45. It hit an intra-day high of 37,244.08.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 56.85 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 11,003.05. During the day, the index touched a peak of 11,028.85 and low of 10,889.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Maruti, L&T, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, ONGC, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 4.47 per cent on the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, TechM, Bajaj Auto and TCS fell up to 1.50 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi settled in the green, while Hang Seng ended in the red. Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.67 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.80 per cent higher at USD 62.03 per barrel. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,506 per ounce in New York, while silver traded lower at USD 18.05 an ounce.

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Javadekar was addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Greater Noida. (Photo: ANI)

India halfway through its 175 GW renewable energy goal: Javadekar

Quess Corp Group and its subsidiaries are engaged in various activities in the market for provision of facilities management services in India. (Photo: ANI)

CCI gives nod to Amazon's 0.51 pc equity share acquisition of Quess Corp



More From Market

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,506 per ounce in New York, while silver traded lower at USD 18.05 an ounce.

Rupee rises 14 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders however said said weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the rupee.

Sensex drops over 150 points; bank, auto stocks drag

The broader Nifty rose 31 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 10,915.20. (Photo: AP)

Stocks likely to rebound

Analysts said the Hammer pattern on the Nifty indicates a reversal is on the way. Amid its prolonged consolidation within a range of 10800- 11000 for a third consecutive week, a hammer pattern signifies or gives a caution for an upcoming reversal, especially, when formed on a weekly scale.

Sensex rallies 337 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.77 per cent (Photo: File | AP)
