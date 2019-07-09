Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: ICC/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; Jadeja bowls out Henry Nichols
 
Business Market 09 Jul 2019 Sensex ends marginal ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends marginally higher; TCS falls 2 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
After swinging 378 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 10.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,730.82.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher. (Photo: File)
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally higher after a volatile trade on Tuesday, snapping its two-day falling streak on the back of gains in index heavyweights RIL, L&T and Bajaj Finance.

After swinging 378 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 10.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,730.82. The index hit an intra-day low of 38,435.87 and a high of 38,814.23.

 

The broader NSE Nifty, on the other hand, ended 2.70 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 11,555.90 in its third straight day of losses. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,461.00 and a high of 11,582.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher.

TCS was the biggest loser in the index, dropping 2.05 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Yes Bank, ITC, HCL Tech, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC duo and Kotak Bank too fell up to 1.88 per cent.

According to traders, gains in energy, oil & gas and healthcare stocks led to the rebound in the domestic market.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi ended lower, while Nikkei settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were also trading lower in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee rebounded to trade flat at 68.64 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.39 per cent higher at 64.36 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plummeted Rs 600 each to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram and Rs 34,700 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital. (Photo: Representational)

Gold plunges Rs 600 on weak global cues, muted demand

Consumers can only order their product through EESL's dedicated online portal of EESL Mart, said EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar. (Representational image)

EESL begins sale of energy efficient 5.4-star rating air conditioners

In 2011, Axis Bank acquired 4 per cent stake in Max Life for an undisclosed value.

No proposal with Irdai for 10 per cent stake sale in Max Life to Axis bank: MFS

Now, for the first time, the government is noting the very, very soft interest rates in overseas markets. So, why would we not do that (borrow from overseas), said Dinesh Kanabar, Chief Executive of the Mumbai-based Dhruva Advisors LLP. (Photo: Representational)

India likely to raise funds from interest-soft overseas markets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

Air India allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.
 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold plunges Rs 600 on weak global cues, muted demand

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plummeted Rs 600 each to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram and Rs 34,700 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital. (Photo: Representational)

Crude oil futures fall 0.88 per cent on global cues

Analysts said fall in oil prices was mostly in tune with a weak trend in global market, where it slipped due to a jump in US crude inventories amid a slackening demand, say reports.

Sensex drops over 250 points; TCS down 2 per cent

The broader Nifty shed 49.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,509.35.

Rupee falls 18 paise against dollar in early trade

Softening crude oil prices restricted the rupee's fall.

Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes

Industry and government data for release later on Tuesday and on Wednesday is expected to show that US crude stockpiles fell for a fourth consecutive week, dropping 3.6 million barrels. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham