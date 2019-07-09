Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 09 Jul 2019 Sensex drops over 25 ...
Business, Market

Sensex drops over 250 points; TCS down 2 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 10:14 am IST
The 30-share index pared some losses to trade 152.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 38,568.07.
The broader Nifty shed 49.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,509.35.
 The broader Nifty shed 49.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,509.35.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 250 points in early trade on Tuesday dragged by losses in HDFC twins and TCS as Budget tax proposals continued to spook investors.

After dropping over 253 points in opening session, the 30-share index pared some losses to trade 152.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 38,568.07 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty shed 49.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,509.35.

 

TCS was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.79 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to ba announced later in the day.

HDFC twins, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank too fell up to 2.19 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, L&T, RIL and Vedanta were among the gainers, rising up to 2.90 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge saw its biggest single-day loss this year so far, settling at 38,720.57 points, showing a sharp loss of 792.82 points or 2.01 per cent. The Nifty too tanked 252.55 points, or 2.14 per cent, to close at 11,558.60 points.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 401.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 321.13 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Monday.

The Union Budget proposal to raise the public shareholding threshold to 35 per cent from the current 25 per cent and higher tax incidence for foreign portfolio investors and high networth individuals kept investors jittery, traders said.

"Fiscal prudence (in the Budget) was contrary to the market's expectation which was hoping for a stimulus in the slowing economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Focus has shifted to the upcoming quarter result where expectation remain muted, volatility is likely to prevail, he added.

Persistent weakness in global equities amid expectation of dovish US Federal Reserve policy too weighed on investor sentiment here, they added. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi were trading lower in their respective early sessions, while Nikkei was trading in the green.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 17 paise to 68.83 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.22 per cent lower at 63.97 per barrel. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Softening crude oil prices restricted the rupee's fall.

Rupee falls 18 paise against dollar in early trade

Industry and government data for release later on Tuesday and on Wednesday is expected to show that US crude stockpiles fell for a fourth consecutive week, dropping 3.6 million barrels. (Photo: Twitter)

Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes

Likely to be priced around Rs 25 lakh; its rival, MG eZS will launch by December 2019.

India’s first long-range electric vehicle to launch today

Govt has also approved Integrated E-filing and centralised Processing Centre (CPC) 2.0 Project which envisages pre-filling of ITRs by the I-T department.

I-T dept working on issuing e-PAN on real-time basis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India’s first long-range electric vehicle to launch today

Likely to be priced around Rs 25 lakh; its rival, MG eZS will launch by December 2019.
 

Smartwatch that converts to tablet? Yes, please

IBM has issued a patent for a multi-function smartwatch that’s pretty ‘ambitious.’
 

'Bullies have to be treated with patience': Hrithik Roshan talks about Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan.
 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee falls 18 paise against dollar in early trade

Softening crude oil prices restricted the rupee's fall.

Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes

Industry and government data for release later on Tuesday and on Wednesday is expected to show that US crude stockpiles fell for a fourth consecutive week, dropping 3.6 million barrels. (Photo: Twitter)

Sell on rise as market enters correction phase

Bombay Stock Exchange

Mumbai: Liquid funds see Rs 1.5 lakh crore outflow

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Rupee drops 24 paise to 68.66 against US dollar amid equity meltdown

Investors sentiment was subdued on concerns that increased surcharge on super-rich could affect foreign funds investing in India, which could lead to flight of foreign funds from the domestic markets, currency traders said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham