Business Market 09 Apr 2020 Sensex surges 1,000 ...
Business, Market

Sensex surges 1,000 points, Nifty tops 9,000; Cipla most active

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Among the Sensex stocks, the top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India and Bajaj Auto
People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
 People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Mumbai: Indian markets extended gains in the afternoon trade as auto, pharma and metal stocks witnessed buying.

As of 12:15 pm, the Sensex was up 981 points or 3.28% while the Nifty50 index was higher by 291 points or 3.32%. Cipla was the top gainer in the Nifty, up 13.30%.

 

Among the Sensex stocks, the top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India and Bajaj Auto, while Hindustan Unil

Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 900 points in opening trade on Thursday led by gains in financial, IT and FMCG stocks following rise global equities on hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its peak.

After hitting a high of 30,847.10, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 925.67 points or 3.10 per cent higher at 30,819.63.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 270.05 points, or 3.09 per cent, up at 9,018.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 1,943.41 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to experts, hopes of another financial stimulus hope before the end of the lockdown period buoyed investor sentiment in early session.

Further, slowing pace of fresh COVID-19 cases has also lent some momentum to global markets, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while those in Tokyo were in the red.

Benchmark exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.55 per cent to USD 33.34 per barrel.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 14.8 lakh, with over 88,000 deaths.

...
Tags: bse sensex, bse. nse. nifty, broader nifty, indian stock markets, coronavirus impact
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

India's fuel sales drop 18 pc in March; petrol demand falls 16.3%. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April due to lockdown

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia said it was ready to slash output. (Photo- AFP/PTI)

Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia said it was ready to slash output. (Photo- AFP/PTI)

NSE extends time for stock brokers to submit reports amid covid19

Stock brokers react to the Sensex points mark at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.11 against US dollar

Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 76.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. (Photo- PTI))

Asian stocks gain on hopes of slowing covid19 crisis

Passersby move past an electronic stock board showing the day's loss of Nikkei stock index, in front of a securities firm in Tokyo. (Photo- PTI)

Rupee settles 70 paise lower at 76.34 against US dollar

Rupee coin. (DECCAN CHRONICLE PHOTO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham