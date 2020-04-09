Business Market 09 Apr 2020 Petrol, diesel deman ...
Business, Market

Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April due to lockdown

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
The collapse of demand in the world's third-biggest consumer during April comes on the back of worst fuel sales in more than a decade
India's fuel sales drop 18 pc in March; petrol demand falls 16.3%. (PTI Photo)
 India's fuel sales drop 18 pc in March; petrol demand falls 16.3%. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India's fuel consumption slumped by over 66 per cent in April as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel, which eviscerated demand.

Petrol and diesel demand is down 66 per cent in April, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption has collapsed by 90 per cent as most airlines have stopped flying, industry officials said.

 

India had consumed 2.4 million tonnes of petrol and 7.3 million tonnes of diesel in April 2019. As much as 6,45,000 tonnes of ATF was used in that month last year.

The collapse of demand in the world's third-biggest consumer during April comes on the back of worst fuel sales in more than a decade recorded in March 2020.

The country's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79 per cent to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and ATF demand fell, according to official data released here.

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand contract by 24.23 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes. This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went off-road and railways stopped plying trains.

Petrol sales dropped 16.37 per cent to 2.15 million tonnes in March as the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road.

With flights grounded since mid-March, ATF consumption fell 32.4 per cent to 4,84,000 tonnes.

The only fuel that showed growth was LPG as households rushed to book refills for stocking during the three-week lockdown period.

LPG sales rose 1.9 per cent to 2.3 million tonnes in March.

This is the first estimate of total petroleum product consumption in the country. This includes sales by both public and private sector companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown beginning March 25, shutting offices and factories, barring those involved in essential services.

Also, flights were suspended, trains stopped plying, vehicles went off the road and cargo movement stopped as most people were asked to stay home to help check the spread of coronavirus.

...
Tags: petrol and diesel prices, petrol and diesel consumption, petrol diesel, nationwide lockdown, coronavirus impact, covid 19 outbreak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia said it was ready to slash output. (Photo- AFP/PTI)

Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output

Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 76.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. (Photo- PTI))

Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.11 against US dollar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia said it was ready to slash output. (Photo- AFP/PTI)

NSE extends time for stock brokers to submit reports amid covid19

Stock brokers react to the Sensex points mark at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.11 against US dollar

Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 76.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. (Photo- PTI))

Sensex surges 1,000 points, Nifty tops 9,000; Cipla most active

People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Asian, European stocks rise on hopes of slowing covid19 crisis

Passersby move past an electronic stock board showing the day's loss of Nikkei stock index, in front of a securities firm in Tokyo. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham