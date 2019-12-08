Business Market 08 Dec 2019 Global cues, macro-d ...
Business, Market

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 11:51 am IST
The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday will be a major event that would be keenly tracked by markets globally.
Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said. (Photo: File)
 Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said.

The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday will be a major event that would be keenly tracked by markets globally.

 

"Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

Investors will keep a close watch on progress of US-China trade talks.

Back home, two major data points are scheduled to be released on Thursday post trading hours -- industrial production and inflation rate -- which may also influence sentiment in the markets.

Last week, the Sensex dropped 348.66 points or 0.85 per cent. In the last two trading days, markets witnessed slide after the RBI disappointed on the rate cut front.

Besides, investors' focus will be on rupee-dollar trend, oil prices and investment pattern by foreign investors.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading, market outlook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

FPIs invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

FPIs turn net sellers in share markets in Dec amid weak macro data

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS jumped Rs 26,360.5 crore to Rs 7,96,612.51 crore at close on Friday.

Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 56,877 crore in market valuation

The market witnessed a growing consumer shift from diesel to petrol.

Battle of the big boys

The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC.

NTPC signs term loan of Rs 5,000 cr with SBI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

FPIs turn net sellers in share markets in Dec amid weak macro data

FPIs invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Sensex slumps over 334 points; Nifty tumbles below 12,000

A day after the Reserve Bank surprisingly maintained status quo in its key policy rates and projected slower economic growth, investors turned cautious on Friday, weighed by weak macro indicators. (Photo: File)

Oil drops as market awaits ratification of OPEC+ supply cut

Brent futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at USD 63.18 by 0258 GMT.

Sensex, Nifty trade higher in opening deals ahead of RBI policy decision

The Sensex gains were driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries, followed by automakers like Heromoto Corp and Tata Motors. (Photo: File)

Rupee opens flat at 71.53 agsinst USD in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision

The rupee was later trading at 71.53 against the dollar at 0941 hrs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham