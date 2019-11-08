Business Market 08 Nov 2019 Sensex drops over 10 ...
Business, Market

Sensex drops over 100 points as Moody's cuts India outlook

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, PowerGrid and RIL, shedding up to 1.69 pc.
The broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.
 The broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 12,000 mark on Friday after Moody's Investors Service lowered India's credit rating outlook citing concerns over the country's economic growth.

The rupee also depreciated 30 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.27 in early session.

 

The 30-share index was trading 102.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, lower at 40,551.44.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, PowerGrid and RIL, shedding up to 1.69 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Motors and ONGC rose up to 2.26 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent up at its new all-time high of 40,653.74. Similarly, the Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,012.05.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 926.60 crore in the capital market on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 635.59 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Despite positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, domestic equities turned negative after Moody's Investors Service lowered the outlook on India's credit ratings, traders said.

The agency has changed the outlook on India's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', saying there was increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than the past.

While the government's recent measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation, and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown, it said.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul started on a positive note after China hinted at a removal of tariffs in the long-running trade war with the US.

Shares on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 62.19 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The government would be conducting roadshows at global financial centres like London and Singapore this month to entice investors for the disinvestment.

Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters

Former economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

On DeMo anniversary, former FinMin official Garg says Rs 2,000 notes being hoarded

Inflation probably exceeded the RBI medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months.

India’s inflation probably breached RBI target last month: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
 

This smartwatch may never ever need charging

The Matrix PowerWatch works seamlessly with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit.
 

Anushka Sharma likes to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes for this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee recovers losses to end flat on US-China trade deal hopes

The rupee finally settled at 70.97 on Thursday, unchanged from its previous close.

Sensex jumps 184 point to hit new record high; Nifty reclaims 12,000 mark

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent.

Gold prices up Rs 70 on rupee depreciation

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 70 on rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Crude oil futures fall on sluggish demand

Similarly, crude oil for December delivery was quoting lower by Rs 5, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 4,016 per barrel with an open interest of 296 lots.

Rupee slips 14 paise to 71.11 against USD in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 97.99.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham