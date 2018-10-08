search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty slips below 10,300

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 34,207.79.
The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 10,300-level in early trade on Monday on unabated foreign fund outflow amid weak Asian cues and the weakness in rupee.
 The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 10,300-level in early trade on Monday on unabated foreign fund outflow amid weak Asian cues and the weakness in rupee.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 10,300-level in early trade on Monday on unabated foreign fund outflow amid weak Asian cues and the weakness in rupee.

Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 34,207.79 after hitting a low of 34,106.24. The gauge had plunged by 2,149.15 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, auto, FMCG, power and teck, were trading in the negative terrain, falling up to 3.38 per cent.

 

The NSE Nifty fell 88.85 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 10,227.60. Top laggards include Vedanta, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC, Wipro, L&T, RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Axis Bank, dropping by up to 6.58 per cent. However, Yes Bank, Coal India, SBI, ONGC, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were trading in the green on value buying.

Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 3,370.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,902.07 crore Friday, provisional data showed. Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions.

Brokers said besides unabated foreign fund outflows, losses at other Asian markets, led by China and Friday's losses in the US market, dampened trading sentiments here.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.87 per cent, while Taiwan TSEC index shed 0.78 per cent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.95 per cent. Japanese markets are closed Monday for a public holiday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68 per cent down on Friday.

Tags: bse sensex, nse nifty, benchmark, sensex
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Climate, development tipped for Nobel economics prize

As with the other Nobels, nominations and deliberations are kept secret for 50 years, so it's nearly impossible to know which way the prize committee is leaning each year. (Photo: AP)
 

Rock used as door stop for 30 years turns out to be meteorite worth $100,000

He suddenly decided to find out how much his door stop is worth after 30 long years (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why more people are struggling with anxiety than ever before

A higher pressure to look perfect is one more factor which is fuelling anxiety (Photo: AFP)
 

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’ had fetched Kangana Ranaut a National Award.
 

NASA probe nearing interstellar space

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 is a little less than 17.7 billion kilometres from Earth, or more than 118 times the distance from Earth to the Sun. (Photo: NASA)
 

Virat Kohli turns vegan to improve fitness standards; here's what he eats

The change of diet from Virat Kohli has had an influential effect on his temperament and focus and has made him happier. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Govt seeks to reassure markets on deregulation of fuel prices

The Indian government on Saturday sought to assure investors that the government would not go back to regulating fuel prices, a day after oil company shares tumbled on concerns about a return to a regime that has hurt their profits in the past. (Photo: DC)

Gold, silver maintain upward trend on global cues, jewellers' buying

Globally, gold ended the week higher at USD 1,202.70 an ounce and silver at USD 14.63 an ounce in New York.

Sensex down 792 points; Nifty ends at 10,316 as RBI hold rates

The 50-share NSE Nifty also cracked the 10,500-level by falling 282.80 points, or 2.67 per cent, to close at 10,316.45.

Rupee hits new low of 74.13, plunges 55 paise against US dollar

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit.

Gold futures down Rs 112 on profit booking, global cues

In international market, gold lost 0.16 per cent to USD 1,199.40 an ounce in Singapore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham