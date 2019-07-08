Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 08 Jul 2019 Over Rs 3 lakh cr in ...
Business, Market

Over Rs 3 lakh cr investor wealth eroded as stock market plunges

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
Intra-day, the 30-share Sensex fell sharply by 907.91 points to 38,605.48. It closed at 38,720.57, down 792.82 points.
From the 30-share pack, 27 companies faced selling pressure led by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki India. (Photo: File)
 From the 30-share pack, 27 companies faced selling pressure led by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki India. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Investors' wealth on Monday got eroded by Rs 3.39 lakh crore after the Sensex plummeted 793 points amid the Union Budget overhang and heavy sell-off in global equities.

Intra-day, the 30-share BSE benchmark index fell sharply by 907.91 points to 38,605.48. It closed at 38,720.57, down 792.82 points, or 2.01 per cent.

 

Led by the sharp sell-off in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 3,39,192.97 crore to Rs 1,47,96,302.89 crore.

In the previous two sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plummeted Rs 5,61,772.64 crore. The index had dropped 394.67 points on Friday.

"Today's the market fall has been due to a combination of global and domestic factors. Globally, a positive payroll expansion ahead of estimations has led to a fear of anticipated Fed rate cut not coming through. Domestically, proposals in the Budget to increase the minimum public shareholding levels to 35 per cent was a dampener along with a 20 per cent tax on share buybacks," said Pradeep Kesavan, senior vice-president, equity strategy, institutional equities, Elara Capital.

From the 30-share pack, 27 companies faced selling pressure led by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki India.

On the BSE, 1,953 scrips declined and 571 advanced, while 145 remained unchanged.

Religare Broking Ltd Vice President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, "Markets plunged and lost over two per cent, in continuation to Friday's decline. After the gap down start, the benchmark index gradually inched lower as the day progressed. List of factors viz. disappointment from the Union Budget, weak progress of monsoon and feeble global cues dampened the sentiment and triggered sell-off across the board."

In her maiden Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was the right time to consider an increase in minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

As many as 1,174 listed firms, including giants like TCS, Wipro and DMart, will have to offload promoter stakes worth about Rs 3.87 lakh crore, a Centrum Broking report said.

"The market fall today was on account of concerns over future fund flow into the secondary market and scam revelation at PNB (Punjab National Bank). Fears around squeeze in secondary market liquidity is also due to proposed higher public shareholding norms," YES Securities President and Research Head Amar Ambani said.

All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the red, with capital goods, realty, automobile, power, industrials, finance, banking indices falling up to 3.78 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell by up to 2.46 per cent.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Political stability, lower inflation coupled with the Reserve Bank's stance to lower interest rates is driving the enhanced retail inflows towards equity-oriented schemes, Amfi chief executive NS Venkatesh said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Inflows to equity schemes jump three-times in June: Amfi data

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said overall the system liquidity is hugely in surplus and if individual banks have liquidity issue, the RBI will provide liquidity support to them.

Expect quicker transmission of rate cut by banks: RBI Governor

Investors sentiment was subdued on concerns that increased surcharge on super-rich could affect foreign funds investing in India, which could lead to flight of foreign funds from the domestic markets, currency traders said. (Photo: File)

Rupee drops 24 paise to 68.66 against US dollar amid equity meltdown

Delay in sowing of Kharif crops is a cause of concern. There is still time for farmers to complete sowing operations,

Agriculture Minister expresses concern over delay in sowing of kharif crops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices rule flat after two-day rally on custom duty hike

Globally, gold was trading higher at USD 1,403.59 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 15.05 per ounce.

Sensex plunges 793 points on Budget woes, global selloff

The broader Nifty sank 252.55 points, or 2.14 per cent, to 11,558.60.

Hike in gold import duty part of policy to curb non-essential imports: Revenue Secy

The gems and jewellery industry has expressed disappointment with the Union Budget 2019-20.

Rupee slips 16 paise to 68.58 against US dollar

The rupee on Friday settled 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the dollar.

Sensex tanks over 400 points, Nifty below 11,700

The broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham