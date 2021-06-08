Business Market 08 Jun 2021 Sensex, Nifty start ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2021, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2021, 10:03 am IST
Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent
The 30-share BSE index was trading 54.44 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 52,382.95 in initial deals. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The 30-share BSE index was trading 54.44 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 52,382.95 in initial deals. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a choppy note on Tuesday amid tepid cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 54.44 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 52,382.95 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 13.85 points or 0.09 per cent to 15,765.50.

 

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech, NTPC and TCS.

On the other hand, ONGC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex rose 228.46 points or 0.44 per cent to finish at its all-time high of 52,328.51, and Nifty surged 81.40 points or 0.52 per cent to a record 15,751.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth 186.46 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

 

Domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now. Daily caseload falling below one lakh yesterday first time after two months and government assuring state governments to supply Jabs at own cost for all offer additional comfort, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

On the global front, US equities ended mixed with Dow and S&P 500 recording moderate contraction. However, soft bond yield, supported by lower-than-expected Job data for May, helped tech-led Nasdaq to extend gain, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red in mid-session deals, while Seoul was trading with gains.

 

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.98 per cent lower at USD 70.79 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse sensex, sensex, nifty, nse nifty, markets, stock markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 08 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

In the previous session, Sensex ended 132.38 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 52,100.05. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sensex jumps over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 15,700

Significantly, this massive blow to job creation has come at a time when during the first quarter of the year that ended in April 2021 the number of unemployed in the state had increased by nearly 1.24 lakh vis-a-vis the previous quarter of September-December 2020. — AP

Odisha: 7 lakh lost jobs since lockdown imposed on May 5

The hike - 18th in the last one month - took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre mark in Leh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

In April, the Reserve Bank had projected the real GDP growth for 2021-22 at 10.5 per cent. (PTI)

RBI lowers GDP growth projection to 9.5 pc for 2021-22



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex jumps over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 15,700

In the previous session, Sensex ended 132.38 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 52,100.05. (Photo: PTI/File)

15 Chinese biggies among portfolio investors

A section of the investor community believes that depositories and regulators disclosing such investment break-up will help retail investors take more informed decisions. (Representational Image: PTI)

13 lakh new retail investors added in stock market in past one month

The Bombay Stock Exchange. (PTI)

Talk of stimulus spurs stock market rally

The Bombay Stock Exchange. (PTI)

Pharma market reports growth in September

Volumes declined 4 per cent, but were compensated by prices that grew by 4.6 per cent and new launches which grew by 3.8 per cent. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham