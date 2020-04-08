Business Market 08 Apr 2020 Indices erase gains; ...
Business, Market

Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 1:27 pm IST
TCS, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Aitel and Grasim Industries led the losses
People pass by the BSE bull outside BSE Building.(Photo- PTI)
 People pass by the BSE bull outside BSE Building.(Photo- PTI)

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices erased all intraday gains and turned flat on Wednesday afternoon as selling at higher levels pressurized markets.

At 1 pm, the benchmarks, Sensex traded 9.98 points or 0.03 percent lower at 30,057.23 and the Nifty traded 13.70 points or 0.16 percent lower at 8,778.50.

 

Buying in pharma, auto and FMCG stocks was countered by sell-off in IT, realty and private banks.

TCS, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Aitel and Grasim Industries led the losses among Nifty constituents while Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, GAIL India and HCL Technologies were the top gainers.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 400 points in opening trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak cues from global markets.

After hitting a low of 29,602.94, the 30-share BSE barometer pared most losses to trade 14.98 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 30,052.23.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 9.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, down at 8,782.70.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 741.77 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Indian markets, in sync with global benchmarks, turned negative as worries over the economic impact of the pandemic continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, investors are awaiting an ease in lockdown procedures, so companies can get down to generating business. In a holiday shortened week, any news regarding peaking infections will be bought into.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul were in the red, while those in Tokyo were trading on a positive note.

Benchmark exchanges on Wall Street ended lower in overnight trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.26 per cent to USD 32.59 per barrel.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 5,000.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 14 lakh, with over 82,000 deaths.

...
Tags: bse sensex, bse. nse. nifty, broader nifty, indian stock markets, bombay stock market, coronavirus impact, covid 19
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex zooms 2,476 pts to reclaim 30K level; Nifty rallies 708 pts

Latest From Business

Representative Image (AFP)

25 million jobs at risk with airline shutdown: IATA

A worker carries a wooden plank topped with Papad for sun-drying at a manufacturing unit in Amritsar. (Photo- PTI)

India's small businesses struggle to pay wages amid coronavirus lockdown

Representative Image (AP Photo)

Diamond prices slides in March as COVID-19 spreads

An Indian worker preparing firecrackers at a workshop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (AFP PHOTO)

400 million Indian workers may sink into poverty due to covid19: UN



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 against US dollar

Rupee coin. (DECCAN CHRONICLE PHOTO)

Diamond prices slides in March as COVID-19 spreads

Representative Image (AP Photo)

Asian stocks surge; oil prices drop as OPEC and its allies delay meeting

Representative Image (AFP)

Seven of top 10 companies lose Rs 2.82 lakh cr in m-cap

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex slumps 674 pts; Nifty drops below 8,100

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham