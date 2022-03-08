Business Market 08 Mar 2022 Sensex, Nifty fall f ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight session on weak global trends, oil prices

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 10:34 am IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and further tumbled 432.36 points
From the 30-share pack, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards. (Photo: PTI/File)
 From the 30-share pack, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday in tandem with weak global trends as simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept investors on the sidelines.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and further tumbled 432.36 points or 0.81 per cent to 52,410.39 amid firming oil prices and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 115.75 points or 0.72 per cent to 15,747.40 in opening trade.

On Monday, the Sensex ended at 52,842.75, down 1,491.06 points or 2.74 per cent, while the Nifty tanked 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent to finish at 15,863.15.

From the 30-share pack, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards, falling up to 2.13 per cent.

In contrast, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC, TCS and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

"The whole global market closed in the red on Monday, including the Indian market, which sank dramatically down and lost about 2 per cent, following a persistent rise in petroleum and feeble global cues. Markets have been rocked by a sharp increase in crude oil prices, as investors fear more penalties against Russia," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

 

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading lower in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US closed in the negative territory, dropping sharply on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.50 per cent to USD 126.1 a barrel.

"US equities tumbled as investors continued to sell off stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine intensified. The Dow Jones fell 2.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 3.6 per cent," according to Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

 

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,482.08 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

...
Tags: bse sensex, bombay stock exchange (bse) sensex, sensex, nifty, nse nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India. (Photo: AP/File)

Microsoft to set-up fourth data centre at Hyderabad

The sources said with the GST compensation regime ending in June, it is imperative that states become self-sufficient and not depend on the Centre for bridging the revenue gap in GST collection. (Representational Image/ DC File)

GST: Move to raise lowest slab to 8%

The LIC IPO was expected to hit the market this month. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt may defer LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Ukraine crisis: Experts

Actress Dimple Hayathi, along with Hemanth Kumar, business head of IT, Bajaj Electronics, Akhilesh Vidyabhanu, regional marketing manager, Samsung India, and Suresh Jayanthy, zonal sales manager, Samsung India, at the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series smartphone at Bajaj Electronics in Hyderabad (DC)

Samsung unveils its S22 series at Bajaj Electronics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Investors book Profit in IT stocks

Gains to the BSE IT Index were muted at 0.25 per cent due to profit booking in many IT companies which had run up sharply in anticipation of good earnings. — HCL Tech website

Stocks succumb to global headwinds

Among the worst performers were Tata Steel (-5.49 per cent), HDFC (-5.33 per cent), SBI (-5.20 per cent), ICICI Bank (-4.73 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-4.47 per cent) and Maruti (-4.33 per cent). — PTI

Sensex surges 850 points ahead of Union Budget 2022-23

This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Indian stock markets ahead of the presentation of the budget. (PTI)

Stock market tanks again on virus fear

Foreign portfolio investors' selling spree continued on Dalal Street with net selling of equities worth Rs 3,361.28 crore. The domestic institutions were net buyers of equities worth Rs 1,701.56. crore. — PTI

RBL Bank slumps 20 pc on leadership changes

RBL MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->