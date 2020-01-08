Business Market 08 Jan 2020 Sensex tanks over 35 ...
Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 350 points on US-Iran conflict; Nifty below 12,000

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 10:01 am IST
After hitting a low of 40,476.55, the 30-share BSE index pared some losses to trade 193.98 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 40,675.49.
Tthe broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35.
 Tthe broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex slumped over 350 points in opening session on Wednesday as tensions in the middle-east escalated after Iran fired missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

After hitting a low of 40,476.55, the 30-share BSE index pared some losses to trade 193.98 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 40,675.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35.

 

L&T Bank was the loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.47 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, NTPC and Titan.

On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 192.84 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 40,869.47. Likewise, the Nifty closed 59.90 points or 0.50 per cent up at 12,052.95.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 682.23 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 311.19 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic stocks plunged as tensions in the middle-east heightened after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.

The attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, which was ordered by US President Donald Trump, as per Iranian state TV.

Brent crude futures surged over 1 per cent to USD 69.23 per barrel after the attack.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul fell up to 1.39 per cent.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a negative note on Tuesday.

On the domestic front, advanced GDP estimates suggesting India's economic growth may drop to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal also kept domestic investors on edge, traders said.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to 72.01 against the US dollar in morning session.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Gold is considered a safe investment in times of political and economic turmoil.

Gold races to near seven-year peak after Iran strike on US forces roils markets

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies.

Rupee skids 20 paise as Iran attacks US forces

Isuzu says prices for the BS6 models could increase by Rs 3 to 4 lakh in 2020.

Isuzu D-Max, mu-X prices to go up by Rs 4 lakh with BS6 update

The estimated growth of real GVA (Gross Value Added) in 2019-20 is 4.9 per cent as against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19.

GDP growth seen slipping to 11-yr low of 5 pc this fiscal: Govt data



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Asian stocks tumble after Iran missile attack on US troops

Oil prices rose and Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general. Tokyo's stock market benchmark fell nearly 2%. (AP)

Rupee jumps 22 paise against dollar in early trade

The domestic unit started the session on a positive note and held its ground in early transactions at the Interbank Foreign Exchange.

Oil drops more than 1 per cent as investors recalibrate risk in Mideast

Brent crude fell as much as 1.5 per cent to USD 67.86 a barrel and was at USD 68.09, down 82 cents.

Sensex recovers 500 points; Nifty above 12,100

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 132.25 points or 1.10 per cent to 12,125.30.

Nifty nosedives 234 pts on war fears, Sensex has its worst day in six months

A man reacts as he watches the stock prices on a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock market building in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Sensex plummeted to 787.98 points due to escalation of tensions in the Middle East. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham