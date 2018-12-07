search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex rebounds 361 points on positive global cues; Kotak Bank up 9 pc

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
The broader NSE Nifty jumped 92.55 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 10,693.70.
The BSE Sensex rallied 361.12 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 35,673.25.
 The BSE Sensex rallied 361.12 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 35,673.25.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices broke their three-day falling streak Friday driven by strength in global equities, sliding crude prices, recovering rupee and a surge in Kotak Bank shares on reports that Berkshire Hathaway was planning to pick up stake in the lender.

The BSE Sensex rallied 361.12 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 35,673.25. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 92.55 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 10,693.70.

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest gainer on both the indices, ending nearly 9 per cent higher following reports that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was planning to pick up stake in the private sector lender.

According to media reports, Berkshire Hathaway may invest between USD 4 billion and USD 6 billion in the lender by buying promoter stake or through a preferential allotment.

Other gainers included Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Asian Paints, Maruti, HUL, L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, rising up to 3 per cent. Top losers were Sun Pharma, Coal India, Yes Bank, PowerGrid and NTPC, sliding up to 2 per cent.

Investors also took positive cues from Asian and European equities after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that the three-year tightening cycle was drawing to a close, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that the US was not likely to see an economic contraction in the near term.

The rupee appreciated by 24 paise to 70.66 against the US dollar in intra-day trade amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas.

Oil prices eased further on worries that a meeting of Opec and non-Opec producers will not agree to a cut in output. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 59.63 per barrel.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 72.47 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 389.78 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi rose 0.34 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.82 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.02 per cent higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.35 per cent. In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.85 per cent and Paris' CAC 40 gained 1.40 per cent in early deals. London's FTSE too jumped 1.53 per cent.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Market rebounds on easing crude, firming rupee; HCL Tech cracks 6 pc

The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.

Rupee rises 46 paise against US dollar in early trade

Increased selling of American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency. (Photo: DC)

Sensex tanks 572 points on global equity meltdown

The broader NSE Nifty fell 181.75 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,601.15.

Fitch projects rupee to weaken to 75 against dollar by 2019 end

The Indian rupee is currently trading at a two week low level, hovering around 71 to a US dollar.

Rupee falls 54 paise, touches 71 level against US dollar

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham