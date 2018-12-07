search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up three wickets so far, whereas Ishant Sharma is the other wicket-taker. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 2: Peter Handscomb departs, Aussies 6 down
 
Business, Market

Market rebounds on easing crude, firming rupee; HCL Tech cracks 6 pc

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 10:25 am IST
The 30-share Sensex was trading 152.48 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 35,464.61.
The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.
 The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 200 points to 35,540.49 Friday on fall in global crude oil prices and strengthening rupee against the US dollar.

Investors also took positive cues from Asian equities after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that the three-year tightening cycle was drawing to a close, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that the US was not likely to see an economic contraction in the near term.

 

The rupee appreciated by 46 paise to 70.44 against the US dollar in early trade amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas.

Oil prices extended their losses on worries that a meeting of Opec and non-Opec producers will not agree to a cut in output. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 59.63 per barrel.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 152.48 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 35,464.61. The index plunged 572.28 points, or 1.59 per cent, to close at 35,312.13 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.

Top gainers include Asian Paints, ITC, Bajaj Auto, M&M, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys and Tata Motors, rising over 1.13 per cent.

While top losers were Wipro, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, HUL and TCS, falling up to 1.87 per cent. Shares of HCL Technologies opened over 6 per cent lower after the company said it will acquire select IBM software products for USD 1.8 billion (over Rs 12,700 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The deal will be funded largely through internal accruals, with USD 300 million of debt, HCL Tech said, adding that nearly half of the total amount will be paid at close of the deal. This is the biggest acquisition for HCL Tech till date, and among the largest by an Indian tech company.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 72.47 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 389.78 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.27 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged higher by 0.07 per cent in early trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 79.40 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 24,947.67 on Thursday. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
 

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 2: Peter Handscomb departs, Aussies 6 down

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up three wickets so far, whereas Ishant Sharma is the other wicket-taker. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists to create pill that will allow people to eat without gaining weight

The new pill will target this gene and hence help people control their weight (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 46 paise against US dollar in early trade

Increased selling of American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency. (Photo: DC)

Sensex tanks 572 points on global equity meltdown

The broader NSE Nifty fell 181.75 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,601.15.

Fitch projects rupee to weaken to 75 against dollar by 2019 end

The Indian rupee is currently trading at a two week low level, hovering around 71 to a US dollar.

Rupee falls 54 paise, touches 71 level against US dollar

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Sensex cracks over 300 points, Nifty drops below 10,700

The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham