Business Market 07 Nov 2019 Sensex jumps 184 poi ...
Business, Market

Sensex jumps 184 point to hit new record high; Nifty reclaims 12,000 mark

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
After hitting a record intra-day high of 40,688.27, Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,653.74.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent.
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 184 points to scale a fresh closing peak of 40,654 on Thursday, tracking gains in metal, energy and banking stocks as positive domestic and global cues enthused investors.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 40,688.27, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,653.74. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,012.05.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, HUL, ONGC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T and NTPC fell up to 3.27 per cent.

In order to boost growth by steering consumption in real estate, the government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects.

The fresh booster is likely to have a positive impact on related industries as well, experts said, adding that strong corporate earnings and sustained foreign fund inflow have also kept domestic market sentiment upbeat.

Further, global markets turned positive after the Chinese commerce ministry said that China and the US have agreed on a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, as negotiators try to craft a trade deal.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the positive terrain following the news.

Exchanges in Europe too were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 5 paise to 70.92 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.38 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The focus of this special window will be on the projects that are stalled for lack of construction funding.

Homebuyers can approach banks for loan revival: Govt

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 70 on rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold prices up Rs 70 on rupee depreciation

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: Das

The V-Class Elite will be available in a six-seater longer-wheel base variant and complaint to BSVI norms, he said.

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices up Rs 70 on rupee depreciation

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 70 on rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Crude oil futures fall on sluggish demand

Similarly, crude oil for December delivery was quoting lower by Rs 5, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 4,016 per barrel with an open interest of 296 lots.

Rupee slips 14 paise to 71.11 against USD in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 97.99.

Sensex rallies 200 points to hit fresh high; Nifty above 12,000

The broader NSE Nifty rose 50.20 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 12,016.25.

Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks

Gasoline and distillate inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels and by 622,000 barrels respectively. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham