Business Market 07 Aug 2019 Sensex slumps 286 po ...
Business, Market

Sensex slumps 286 points as RBI cuts growth forecast; rate-sensitive stocks tank

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
RBI reduced its growth projection for the Indian economy to 6.9 per cent for the current financial year.
Most rate-sensitive stocks ended on a negative note, with BSE auto, bankex, finance and realty indices cracking up to 2.10 per cent.
 Most rate-sensitive stocks ended on a negative note, with BSE auto, bankex, finance and realty indices cracking up to 2.10 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped 286 points on Wednesday after the RBI slashed the benchmark lending rate but also lowered the growth estimate for the current financial year amid a slowdown in demand and investments.

After swinging 494 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share index settled 286.35 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 36,690.50. It hit an intra-day low of 36,610.57 and a high of 37,104.79.

 

The broader NSE Nifty also fell 92.75 points or 0.85 per cent to 10,855.50. During the day, it hit a low of 10,835.90 and a high of 10,975.65.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rate by an unusual 35 basis points to a nine-year low in an attempt to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years. This is the fourth successive rate cut by the central bank.

The RBI also reduced its growth projection for the Indian economy to 6.9 per cent for the current financial year, from 7 per cent forecast in June, due to a slowdown in demand and investments.

Most rate-sensitive stocks ended on a negative note, with BSE auto, bankex, finance and realty indices cracking up to 2.10 per cent.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included M&M, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, SBI, Vedanta, Axis Bank, ITC, RIL, Maruti, L&T, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank, which fell up to 5.62 per cent.

On the other hand, HUL, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Infosys rose up to 1.95 per cent.

Market volatility spiked after RBI's rate cut decision, which was seen positively. However, lowering of GDP forecast for FY20 and global slowdown fears left markets wanting, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Kospi and Nikkei ended in the red, while Hang Seng settled a tad higher. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 2 paise to 70.84 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.54 per cent to USD 58.62 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Fourth EV candidates include H2X and EVision concepts as well as the Harrier.

What could be Tata’s mystery electric vehicle: Harrier, H2X or EVision?

Diesel is the most efficient in both manual and automatic guise.

Kia Seltos fuel efficiency figures revealed

Globally, gold was trading up at USD 1,487.20 an ounce in New York, while silver was quoting at USD 16.81 an ounce.

Gold hits all-time high, nears Rs 38,000; silver surges Rs 650

The bookings are underway through online and offline medium with test drives also available in some cities.

Kia Seltos official details revealed ahead of launch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Nach Baliye 9 winner to feature in dance number of Salman Khan's this film; find out

Nach Baliye 9 logo. (Photo: Instagram)
 

RIP Sushma Swaraj: Parineeti to Swara, Bollywood mourns death of ex-foreign minister

Bollywood mourns Sushma Swaraj's demise. (Photo: Instagram)
 

First 2021 iPhone 13 image surfaces and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

The 2021 iPhone will come with an all-new Touch ID.
 

‘Help was just a tweet away’, netizens after ‘Twitter’s favourite minister's’ demise

A tweet had earlier quoted, ‘Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had.’ (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold hits all-time high, nears Rs 38,000; silver surges Rs 650

Globally, gold was trading up at USD 1,487.20 an ounce in New York, while silver was quoting at USD 16.81 an ounce.

Sensex, Nifty turn volatile after RBI cuts repo rate

After swinging nearly 300 points, the 30-share index was trading 20.61 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 36,956.24.

Rupee sees high volatility post RBI policy decision; inches to 71 level against USD

The rupee had opened on a weak note at 70.92 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 70.99 against the USD. (Photo: DC)

Rupee slips 12 paise against dollar in early trade

Traders said weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices added support to the local unit.

Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note ahead of RBI policy outcome

The broader Nifty slipped 8.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 10,943.05 in morning trade. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham