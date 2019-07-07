Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 07 Jul 2019 Seven of top-10 firm ...
Business, Market

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 53,732 cr in m-cap; HDFC leads

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Among the gainers, the valuation of HDFC zoomed Rs 14,941.11 crore to Rs 3,93,135.72 crore.
Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained Rs 118.75 points to close at 39,513.39 on Friday.
 Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained Rs 118.75 points to close at 39,513.39 on Friday. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 53,732.55 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC emerging as the biggest gainer.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and ICICI Bank were the only companies in the top-10 list which suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

 

Among the gainers, the valuation of HDFC zoomed Rs 14,941.11 crore to Rs 3,93,135.72 crore.

SBI's m-cap rallied Rs 8,656.87 crore to Rs 3,30,746.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,925.16 to reach Rs 6,76,480.35 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd advanced Rs 7,860.21 crore to Rs 2,89,760.94 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,742.25 crore to Rs 3,42,567.46 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) added Rs 6,719.38 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 8,00,366.99 crore, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 887.57 crore to reach Rs 3,87,802.46 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of TCS plunged Rs 24,615.64 crore to Rs 8,11,134.24 crore and that of Infosys dropped Rs 5,985.44 crore to Rs 3,13,798.50 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation dipped Rs 610.96 crore to Rs 2,81,494.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was placed at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ITC, SBI, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained Rs 118.75 points to close at 39,513.39 on Friday.

However, benchmark equity indices closed with sharp losses Friday after the Budget proposal to raise public shareholding threshold fanned fears of oversupply of new papers in an already overbought market.

...
