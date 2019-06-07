Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 07 Jun 2019 Sensex ends 86 point ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends 86 points higher; Nifty below 11,900

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
After swinging over 400 points, the BSE Sensex settled 86.18 points, or 0.22 per cent, up at 39,615.90.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Friday included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.90 per cent.
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Friday included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.90 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 86 points higher after a highly volatile session on Friday tracking mixed domestic and global cues.

After swinging over 400 points, the BSE gauge settled 86.18 points, or 0.22 per cent, up at 39,615.90. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,703.10 and a low of 39,279.47.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 26.90 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 11,870.65. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,897.50 and a low of 11,769.50.

During the week, the Sensex fell 98.30 points and the broader Nifty lost 52.15 points.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Friday included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.90 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and RIL were among the top losers, dropping up to 2.37 per cent.

The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 69.48 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, other Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.20 per cent to USD 62.41 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Mobile ECG system will improve medical care for emergencies on all long-haul Lufthansa flights.

An ECG at an altitude of 10,000 meters: Lufthansa uses telemedicine on flights

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,334.60 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.99 an ounce in New York.

Gold prices fall on tepid demand

Regulatory actions proposed by the RBI to tackle the liquidity problems, and the asset liability mismatches will lead to the dip in loan growth by the companies, the report said.

GDP growth may accelerate to 7.2 per cent in FY20: Report

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude strengthened 1.54 per cent to USD 53.40 per barrel.

Crude oil futures up 3.88 pc on global cues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
 

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)
 

First Indian-origin man join UK Foreign Office Board

After a few childhood years in India, Iyer moved back to the UK aged 11 to be based in Stoke-on-Trent in central England. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices fall on tepid demand

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,334.60 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.99 an ounce in New York.

Crude oil futures up 3.88 pc on global cues

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude strengthened 1.54 per cent to USD 53.40 per barrel.

Rupee opens marginally higher post RBI policy decision

Foreign fund inflows, higher crude oil prices and lower opening in domestic equities weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.

Sensex falls over 200 points; Nifty tests 11,800

The broader Nifty slipped 34.25 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,809.50.

Investors lose Rs 2.22 lakh cr as equities plunge

From the 30-share Sensex pack, 21 companies closed with losses, led by IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, L&T, Tata Steel and M&M. (Representaional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham