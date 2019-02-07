search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex jumps 150 points ahead of RBI policy outcome

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 10:01 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 161.53 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 37,136.76.
The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 33.05 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,095.50. (Photo: File)
 The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 33.05 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,095.50. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in early trade on Thursday on sustained buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors, ahead of RBI's policy outcome later in the day.

The 30-share index was trading 161.53 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 37,136.76.

 

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 33.05 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,095.50.

On Wednesday, the Sensex soared 358.42 points, or 0.98 per cent, to close at 36,975.23; and the broader Nifty jumped 128.10 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 11,062.45.

According to traders, domestic investors remained bullish tracking sustained inflow from domestic and foreign funds, amid hopes that the RBI may change its policy stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening' on low inflation footprint, even as a rate cut was ruled out by many experts.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later in the day.

"Central banks in Asian markets from India to Indonesia are expected to halt interest rate hikes and possibly signal rate cuts as falling inflation and US Fed's decision to put break on tightening interest rate cycle has left enough room for interest rate cuts," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

"Decline in rates will reduce the cost of capital and potentially fuel rally in equity markets," he stated.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 694.97 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 525.26 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

In morning session, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, Yes Bank, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers, rising up to 2.64 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta fell up to 0.51 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.75 per cent, while Korea's Kospi rose 0.35 per cent. Bourses in China were closed for Lunar New Year break.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.08 per cent lower on Wednesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 10 paise against US dollar to 71.66.

The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.27 per cent to USD 62.52 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)

RBI MPC may change policy stance to neutral this week: experts

Tax expenses of the merger entity shot up to Rs 1,999 crore during Q3 of fiscal 2018-19 over Rs 45.4 crore in the July-September period.

Vodafone Idea's loss in Q3 mounts to Rs 4,974 crore

Till 28th January 2019, benefits have been given to 1.29 lakh establishments covering 1.05 crore beneficiaries under this scheme.

Over 15 cr Mudra loans sanctioned till Jan 25, Labour Minister informs Rajya Sabha

International Brent crude oil futures were down by 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, at USD 62.43 per barrel.

Oil falls as US maintains record output, inventories climb



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
 

Joshua Trump’s power nap during State of the Union address goes viral

Seated two seats up from First Lady Melania Trump, middle school student from Delaware Joshua Trump, not related to the US President, nodded of midway through the State of the Union address. (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealand vs India 1st T20: MS Dhoni creates forgettable record after heavy defeat

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman top-scored for the visitors following a knock of 39 runs from 31 balls, but ended up on the losing side. (Photo: AP)
 

Expensive phones ahead? India to tax mobile touch panel imports

Samsung had written to the federal government saying it would not make two of its high-end models in India because of the new tariff.
 

Apple passes Microsoft again to be the most valuable US company

Apple’s stock has risen about 13 per cent since its quarterly earnings report on Jan. 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee likely to depreciate further to 78 per dollar in 2019: report

If the Indian rupee crosses the 74.50 level, then it is very likely that the domestic unit will depreciate further towards the 78 level in 2019. (Photo: DC)

Sensex leapfrogs to 37,000 marks, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark

Bombay Stock Exchange.

Gold slides Rs 25 to Rs 34,450; silver down Rs 320

The decrease in the prices of the yellow metal to lackluster demand from local jewellers amid weak trend overseas.

Sebi, stock exchanges step up surveillance of intra-day trading

The regulator has its own state-of-the-art integrated surveillance mechanism in addition to the surveillance systems of the stock exchanges.

Crude oil futures fall Rs 7 on weak global cues

The oil for delivery in April was flat at Rs 3,925 a barrel in 8 lots. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham