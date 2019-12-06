Business Market 06 Dec 2019 Sensex slumps over 3 ...
Business, Market

Sensex slumps over 334 points; Nifty tumbles below 12,000

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
The BSE Sensex settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points or 0.82 per cent.
A day after the Reserve Bank surprisingly maintained status quo in its key policy rates and projected slower economic growth, investors turned cautious on Friday, weighed by weak macro indicators. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted over 334 points while the NSE Nifty slipped below the key 12,000-level on Friday, dragged by heavy losses in banking and auto stocks.

A day after the Reserve Bank surprisingly maintained status quo in its key policy rates and projected slower economic growth, investors turned cautious, weighed by weak macro indicators.

 

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a continuous slide and went on to hit a low of 40,393.46 during the day. The index finally settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points or 0.82 per cent.

Likewise, the 50-share Nifty shed 96.90 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 11,921.50.

Yes Bank led the laggard's list on the Sensex with a nearly 10 per cent drop after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the private sector lender's ratings.

Other top losers were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and HDFC.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, RIL, Asian Paint, TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank closed with gains. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 23 closed in the red and seven finished with gains.

Sectorally, BSE auto index suffered the most by losing over 1.80 per cent, followed by finance, utilities, realty and bankex.

Telecom index was the sole gainer on the chart.

In contrast to the Indian market, Asian bourses were trading higher as investors turned hopeful of the US and China striking a phase one trade deal following President Donald Trump's latest comments that both sides were moving on track.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association said the slowdown has also resulted in an investment loss of up to USD 2 billion dollars during the period.

Auto component industry turnover dips 10 per cent in Apr-Sep

This decision will help in ensuring compliance of FDI policy in the e-commerce sector.

Govt asks e-commerce firms to file FDI compliance report annually

Prices of gold had closed at Rs 38,921 per 10 gram on Thursday.

Gold falls marginally, silver rises Rs 52

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for December delivery dropped by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 4,159 per barrel with a business volume of 14,688 lots.

Crude oil futures slip on weak global cues



More From Market

Benchmark equity indices edge up in early deals

The NSE barometer Nifty added 22.50 points to 12,040.90.

Rupee opens flat at 71.30 against USD in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.04 per cent to 97.37.

Oil drops as market awaits ratification of OPEC+ supply cut

Brent futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at USD 63.18 by 0258 GMT.

Sensex, Nifty trade higher in opening deals ahead of RBI policy decision

The Sensex gains were driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries, followed by automakers like Heromoto Corp and Tata Motors. (Photo: File)

Rupee opens flat at 71.53 agsinst USD in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision

The rupee was later trading at 71.53 against the dollar at 0941 hrs.
