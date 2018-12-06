search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex tanks 572 points on global equity meltdown

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
All sectoral indices on the BSE and NSE ended in the red, led by metal, oil and gas, pharma and financial stocks.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 181.75 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,601.15.
 The broader NSE Nifty fell 181.75 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,601.15.

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices cracked for the third consecutive session on Thursday on negative global cues, weak rupee and sustained selling by foreign as well as domestic institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex plunged 572.28 points, or 1.59 per cent, to close at 35,312.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 181.75 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,601.15.

 

All sectoral indices on the BSE and NSE ended in the red, led by metal, oil and gas, pharma and financial stocks.

According to analysts, global markets were in a risk-off mode due to fresh flare-up of tensions between China and the US.

Oil prices are inching up on expectation of production cuts by Russia and Opec, weakening rupee further.

The rupee was trading 36 paise lower at 70.82 against the US dollar intra-day. The currency fell to an intra-day low of 71 per dollar mark amid strengthening American currency and weak domestic equity market.

Oil prices extended losses ahead of the crucial Opec meeting. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 1.82 per cent lower at USD 59.74 per barrel.

Top losers in the session included Maruti, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC, HUL, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank, falling up to 5 per cent. Sun Pharma was the sole gainer on the Sensex, rising 1.57 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 357.82 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 791.59 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi fell 1.55 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.91 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2.47 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.68 per cent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX shed 2.36 per cent and Paris' CAC 40 fell 2.21 per cent in early deals. London's FTSE too slipped 2.50 per cent. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Niko Kovac not solely responsible for crisis at Bayern Munich: Lothar Matthaus

A fan favourite at the Allianz Arena during his playing days, the former Ballon d'Or winner made his admiration known for Dortmund who have taken the Bundesliga by storm under Lucien Favre. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

The Alpine White edition of Galaxy Note9 will be available in the 128GB memory variant for Rs 67,900 and Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue will be available in the 64GB memory variant for Rs 64,900.
 

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

Intended for people with less powerful Android devices and/or slower Internet connections, the app that offers the core features of Messenger, is still under 10MB making it fast to install and quick to start up.
 

9-yr-old boy overturns century-old ban on snowball fights in Colorado town

'Today's kids need reasons to play outside. Research suggests that a lack of exposure to the outdoors can lead to obesity, ADHD, anxiety, depression,' the 9-year-old said as he appeared before the town trustees. (Representational image | AFP)
 

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

The Nokia 8.1 features a 12MP main camera with ZEISS Optics with a 1/2.55-inch super sensitive sensor with large 1.4 micron pixels for better light capture.
 

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

OnePlus’s next flagship will be among the first to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Fitch projects rupee to weaken to 75 against dollar by 2019 end

The Indian rupee is currently trading at a two week low level, hovering around 71 to a US dollar.

Rupee falls 54 paise, touches 71 level against US dollar

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Sensex cracks over 300 points, Nifty drops below 10,700

The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. (Photo: AP)

Sensex tanks 250 points as RBI holds rate

The BSE Sensex tumbled 249.90 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 35,884.41. (Photo: PTI)

Gold futures weaken by Rs 198 per 10 grams on global cues

US gold futures were down 0.5 per cent at USD 1,240.2 per ounce.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham