search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India had a forgettable start to their Test series against Australia on Thursday as they finished at 56-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara leads India's fightback at tea
 
Business, Market

Sensex cracks over 300 points, Nifty drops below 10,700

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 9:57 am IST
The NSE Nifty was trading 94 points, or 0.87 per cent, lower at 10,688.90.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. (Photo: AP)
 The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex cracked over 300 points and the NSE Nifty fell below 10,700 in early trade on Thursday on heavy selloff in metal and oil stocks ahead of the Opec meeting to discuss production policy, amid weakness in Asian equities.

Global investor sentiment was weak as the chances of peaceful trade negotiations between the US and China dimmed on news that Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou had been held in Canada and faces extradition to the United States over alleged Iran sanctions breaches by the firm.

 

The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. The index tumbled 249.90 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 35,884.41 on Wednesday.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 94 points, or 0.87 per cent, lower at 10,688.90.

All sectoral indices were trading with losses, led by metal, oil and gas, realty, FMCG, auto and banking stocks.

Top losers include Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank and NTPC, falling up to 3 per cent.

While, gainers include Sun Pharma, PowerGrid and L&T, rising up to 2 per cent.

Domestic investor sentiment was also weak after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged.

"From a market stand point, the expectation of a more accommodative view from RBI, in line with similar view on the US Fed rate trajectory was a disappointment, which explains the post announcement volatility," said Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist & Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 357.82 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 791.59 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, opened 33 paise lower at 70.79 against the US dollar in early trade.

Oil prices extended losses ahead of the meeting of Opec and non-Opec production companies. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.83 per cent lower at USD 61.05 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.26 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 2.06 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged lower by 1.28 per cent in early trade.

Wall Street was closed for trade on Wednesday. the Dow Jones Industrial Average index cracked 799.36 points, or 3.10 per cent, to 25,027.07 on Tuesday.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9-yr-old boy overturns century-old ban on snowball fights in Colorado town

'Today's kids need reasons to play outside. Research suggests that a lack of exposure to the outdoors can lead to obesity, ADHD, anxiety, depression,' the 9-year-old said as he appeared before the town trustees. (Representational image | AFP)
 

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

The Nokia 8.1 features a 12MP main camera with ZEISS Optics with a 1/2.55-inch super sensitive sensor with large 1.4 micron pixels for better light capture.
 

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

OnePlus’s next flagship will be among the first to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.
 

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

Before uterus transplants became possible, the only options to have a child were adoption or surrogacy.
 

Facebook gave data on user's friends to certain companies

The documents show that Facebook tracked growth of competitors and denied them access to user data available to others.
 

Huawei’s CFO arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US

US authorities have been probing Huawei, one of the world’s largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex tanks 250 points as RBI holds rate

The BSE Sensex tumbled 249.90 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 35,884.41. (Photo: PTI)

Gold futures weaken by Rs 198 per 10 grams on global cues

US gold futures were down 0.5 per cent at USD 1,240.2 per ounce.

Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slips below 10,800 on global selloff

The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09.

Rupee falls 26 paise to 70.75 per US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened lower at 70.70 a dollar and dropped further to quote at 70.75. (Photo: DC)

Sebi wants India Inc to list overseas directly

The committee said that several leading Indian technology and internet companies are domiciled overseas and are not currently able to list their securities on Indian stock exchanges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham