Business Market 06 Nov 2019 Sensex falls over 10 ...
Business, Market

Sensex falls over 100 points; Sun Pharma rallies 5 pc

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, Infosys, Vedanta, M&M and L&T too fell up to 1.13 per cent.
According to traders, stock-specific action amid lack of directional cues kept market sentiment subdued. (Photo: AP)
 According to traders, stock-specific action amid lack of directional cues kept market sentiment subdued. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, RIL, ITC and TCS amid tepid global cues.

After opening marginally higher, the 30-share index slipped into the negative terrain to trade 113.84 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 40,134.39.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 32.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 11,884.60.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, ITC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC duo, TCS and Reliance Industries, shedding up to 1.65 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the biggest gainer, rallying 5 per cent, after the drug major said it had entered a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China.

Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, Infosys, Vedanta, M&M and L&T too fell up to 1.13 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 40,248.23. The Nifty too slipped 24.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,917.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 473.17 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,593.71 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to traders, stock-specific action amid lack of directional cues kept market sentiment subdued.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a cautious note.

Shares on Wall Street ended a tad lower on Tuesday.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 9 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.78 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.64 per cent to USD 62.56 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic unit and restricted the fall.

Rupee slips 15 paise to 70.84 against USD in early trade

The buffer onion is also being supplied to other states as well.

Govt to facilitate onion imports from Iran, Egypt; to relax fumigation norms

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close to USD 57.05 per barrel. (Photo: Twitter)

Oil slips on huge US crude build; hopes for US-China trade talks check losses

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, US Citizenship and Immigration Services adjudicators denied 24 per cent of H-1B petitions.

Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Firefox feature makes us want to ditch Chrome

Based on the study, Mozilla decided to replace the "Not Now" option with "Never", starting from Firefox 70. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Meet the Apple Watch competitor at half the price

The Mi Watch is available in black and silver colour choices.
 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil slips on huge US crude build; hopes for US-China trade talks check losses

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close to USD 57.05 per barrel. (Photo: Twitter)

Rupee rises 8 paise against US dollar on forex inflows

Later, rupee recovered some lost ground and moved in a range of 70.65 and 70.81 in afternoon trade before concluding at 70.69, showing a rise of 8 paise.

Sensex, Nifty slide marginally after 7-day rally

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 per cent. (Photo: File)

Crude oil futures fall on low demand

The oil for delivery in December, too, shed Rs 44, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 4,021 per barrel in 1,294 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Sensex, Nifty open on tepid note; Yes Bank rallies 5 pc

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 13.60 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 11,927.70.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham