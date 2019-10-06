Business Market 06 Oct 2019 Markets may witness ...
Business, Market

Markets may witness range-bound trade; all eyes on TCS, Infosys earnings

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Investors are cautious and watchful about the earnings season which at this juncture looks less enthusiastic.
There is a possibility that equity markets will trade cautious and range bound, said Motilal Oswal, Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 There is a possibility that equity markets will trade cautious and range bound, said Motilal Oswal, Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

New Delhi: The domestic equity market may witness range-bound trade during the holiday-truncated week ahead, and will largely be guided by quarterly earnings from TCS and Infosys along with global trends, according to market analysts.

"Since we are heading towards the earnings season, a lot of cues will now be taken from important results of TCS, Wipro and Infosys. Volatility may be inching up in specific sectors and some rotation may be seen," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO of Epic Research, said.

 

TCS is scheduled to kick start the earnings season on Thursday followed by Infosys on Friday.

We will also see global developments with the US-China trade talks taking the lead, he added.

Equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra.

Investors are cautious and watchful about the earnings season which at this juncture looks less enthusiastic. There is a possibility that equity markets will trade cautious and range bound, said Motilal Oswal, Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bourses are also expected to track industrial production data, which is scheduled to be announced post market hours on Friday.

Among global events, investors would keep an eyes the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes slated to be released on Wednesday (October 9, 2019).

"On the global front, markets would watch out for US job report that would determine the Fed's next move," Siddharth Khemka  Head, Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

Besides global cues, market participants would also keep a close watch on rupee-dollar trend, oil prices and investment pattern by overseas investors.

During the last week, which also had a holiday-shortened, the Sensex plummeted 1,149.26 points or 2.96 per cent. On Friday, it dropped 433.56 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 37,673.31 after Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy outcome.

In its fourth bi-monthly policy review of this fiscal, the central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage point to 5.15 per cent to revive growth that hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter.

The RBI also lowered its growth forecast for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier and affirmed commitment to remain accommodative to address growth concerns 'as long as necessary'.

Samco Securities, Founder and CEO, Jimeet Modi on the RBI policy said, "As such the MPC was expected to reduce the interest rates given the global fragile environment and slowdown in domestic economy. For stock markets this will be a non-event from a short-term point of view."

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

I am not saying boisterous or we are going to have a runaway boom. I am saying that as we are moving ahead, growth will move higher from where it is. We are probably at the trough, Puri said. (Photo: File)

Growth reaches a trough; to start improving by Jan: Aditya Puri

Over the past few days some miscreants have been spreading false information and malicious rumours about Yes Bank on WhatsApp and other social media platforms to create panic and fear in the mind of its depositors, said the bank.

Yes Bank files complaint against fake news on its financial health

Toyota Kirloskar's Vikram Kirloskar cited hike in road tax by many states which has increased the cost of buying.

Auto industry facing structural issues, affordability a challenge: Toyota Kirloskar

BPCL operates four refineries at Mumbai, Kochi in Kerala, Bina in Madhya Pradesh and Numaligarh in Assam with a combined capacity to convert 38.3 million tonnes of crude oil into fuel.

BPCL nationalisation act repealed in 2016; way clear for privatisation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure, wins USD 7,50,000

His lawyer, Cindy Mills, tries at least one such case in court every year. In 2010, one of her clients was awarded USD 5.9 million in a similar situation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Loans to become cheaper after RBI cuts interest rate to a decade low

The repo rate cut is aimed at pushing consumption up during the ongoing festival season by reducing borrowing costs for home and auto loans, which are now directly linked to this benchmark.

Gold rallies Rs 210 on weak rupee, strong global trends

In the international market, gold traded higher at USD 1,508 per ounce in New York and silver at USD 17.58 an ounce. (Photo: Representational)

Rupee pares early gains post RBI rate cut

The rupee had opened on a strong note at 70.82 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.

Sensex drops over 200 points as RBI cuts GDP forecast; bank stocks tank

Rate-sensitive banking stocks faced the heat, with the BSE bankex falling 1.16 per cent. BSE realty and consumer durables indices too turned red. (Photo: File)

Rupee rises 9 paise to 70.78 vs USD in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision

The rupee however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.83 against the dollar at 0953 hrs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham