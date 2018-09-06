search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex opens in green on value-buying, up over 150 points

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 10:02 am IST
The 30-share BSE index recovered by 164.46 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 38,182.77 in opening trade.
The NSE Nifty was up 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 11,482.15.
 The NSE Nifty was up 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 11,482.15.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 150 points in opening trade on Thursday on value-buying in select bluechip stocks, recovery in rupee and fall in global crude oil prices, but pared some gains on mixed Asian trend.

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 164.46 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 38,182.77 in opening trade. It, however, lost some steam and was trading 48.46 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 38,066.87 at 0940 hrs. The NSE Nifty was up 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 11,482.15.

 

Sectoral indices, including realty, metal, healthcare, consumer durables, PSU, FMCG and capital goods were trading in the positive zone by rising up to 1.39 per cent.

The Sensex had lost 878.32 points in the previous six sessions as rupee slumped to a record low of 71.97 (intra-day) amid trade US-China trade spat and concerns over rising global crude prices.

The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 9 paise to 71.66 against the dollar at the forex market today.

The domestic unit had closed at record low of 71.75 after scaling intra-day record low of 71.97 on Wednesday.

Major gainers were Coal India, PowerGrid, HUL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Wipro, SBI and RIL, rising up to 1.46 per cent. While, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were among the top losers, falling up to 0.64 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 176.95 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 383.67 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading mixed, tracking higher closing in the US market overnight.

Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.49 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too shed 0.23 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent higher on Wednesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors as Mayank Agarwal ignored for Asia Cup 2018

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Walking tied to lower risk of heart failure in older women

In heart failure, the heart muscle is too weak to pump enough blood through the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You seriously need to get the Android Pie update ASAP: Here’s why

Android 9 Pie is presently running on a total of less than 0.01 per cent of smartphones across the world.
 

Serena’s support, Trump’s ridicule! Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts huge debate

The deal unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. (Photo: Twitter / Colin Kaepernick)
 

You want the notch on iPhones, says global survey

44 per cent are expecting something that Apple has never done before on the iPhones — expandable storage.
 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee recovers 9 paise against US dollar in early trade

A higher opening in the equity market also supported the recovery in the rupee.

Sensex drops 140 points as rupee hits new low

The BSE benchmark is set for its longest string of losses in six months.

Gold rises on jewellers' buying, firm global trend

Globally, gold rose 0.22 per cent to USD 1,193.70 an ounce in Singapore.

Rupee hits fresh all-time low of 71.79 against US dollar

The Indian unit was trading on a volatile note, moving in a wide range quoting between 71.40 and 71.79 during morning deals.

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on weak global cues

The broader NSE Nifty fell 26.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,494.15.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham