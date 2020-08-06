135th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,967,700

56,626

Recovered

1,329,026

45,540

Deaths

40,772

919

Maharashtra46826530552116476 Tamil Nadu2734602148154461 Andhra Pradesh1864611043541681 Karnataka151449746792804 Delhi1402321261164044 Uttar Pradesh104388605581857 West Bengal83800589621846 Telangana7095850814576 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Business Market 06 Aug 2020 Sensex ends 362 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends 362 points higher after RBI policy, Nifty tops 11,200

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent
Sensex surged 362 points on Thursday after the RBI left interest rates unchanged. (PTI Photo)
 Sensex surged 362 points on Thursday after the RBI left interest rates unchanged. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex surged 362 points on Thursday after the RBI left interest rates unchanged but maintained an accommodative stance to boost growth.

After rallying 558 points during the day, the BSE Sensex ended 362.12 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025.45. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 98.50 points or 0.89 per cent to 11,200.15.

 

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, M&M, L&T and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Earlier in the day, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, left the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 per cent.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits parked with the RBI.

Das said the MPC voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth.

 

According to experts, market participants cheered the RBI's balanced approach, which is seen in line with expectations that the central bank will be looking at alternate measures such as forward guidance and maintain sufficient liquidity.

On the currency front, the rupee settled flat at 74.94 against US dollar.

In the global market, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.04 per cent to USD 45.19 per barrel.

 

...
Tags: bombay stock exchange (bse) sensex, sensex, bse. nse. nifty, broader nifty, indian stock markets, domestic stock market, indian equities, global stock markets
Location: India


Latest From Business

RBI keeps interest rates on hold; raises limit for gold loans. (PTI Photo)

RBI increases gold loan-to-value ratio to 90%, interest rates unchanged

Signage atop BSE building gets damaged in Mumbai rains. (Photo-Twitter/@ashishchauhan)

Heavy rain topples signage of Bombay Stock Exchange building

Novavax signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute. (AFP Photo)

Novavax announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Serum Institute

Oil prices struggle to hold five-month high amid pandemic worries. (AFP Photo)

Oil struggles to hold five-month high amid growing demand fears



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil ticks up, but gains capped by demand destruction

Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday, although gains were limited by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves . (AFP Photo)

Oil falls as worsening pandemic threatens recovery

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand. (AFP Photo)

Sensex rallies over 550 points, Nifty tops 11,300-mark

Sensex surged over 558 points and the NSE Nifty topped the 11,300-mark on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Petrol rates unchanged, diesel nears Rs 81 after 16 paise hike

Diesel price nears Rs 81 after 16 paise increase. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices slip on demand worries as COVID-19 cases rise

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surge of coronavirus infections around the globe raised fears a rebound in fuel demand. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham