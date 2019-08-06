Business Market 06 Aug 2019 Sensex rebounds over ...
Sensex rebounds over 200 points; Nifty above 10,900

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 10:22 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 214.96 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 36,914.80.
The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 68.65 points, or 0.63 per cent, up at 10,931.25.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 200 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 level in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in banking and auto stocks.

The 30-share index was trading 214.96 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 36,914.80 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 68.65 points, or 0.63 per cent, up at 10,931.25.

 

In the previous session on Monday, both benchmark indices saw an intense volatility throughout the session due to multiple headwinds like escalation in US-China trade war, weak corporate earnings, rupee downfall and political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 30-share index had ended 418.38 points, or 1.13 per cent, and the Nifty plunged by 134.75 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 10,862.60 points.

In early trade on Tuesday, top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank, rising up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and RIL fell up to 1.07 per cent. According to traders, despite weak domestic and global cues, value-buying in banking and auto stocks, lifted key indices here.

Elsewhere in Asian, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly lower in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street too ended in the red on Monday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,016.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,871.27 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 22 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.99 per cent to 60.40 per barrel. 

sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


