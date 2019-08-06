Business Market 06 Aug 2019 Sensex jumps over 45 ...
Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 450 points; Nifty above 11,000

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
The 30-share index was trading 482.44 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 37,182.28.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 141.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, up at 11,004.25.
 Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 141.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, up at 11,004.25.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumps over 450 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 level in late afternoon trade on Tuesday led by gains in banking and auto stocks.

The 30-share index was trading 482.44 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 37,182.28. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 141.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, up at 11,004.25.

 

In the previous session on Monday, both benchmark indices saw an intense volatility throughout the session due to multiple headwinds like escalation in US-China trade war, weak corporate earnings, rupee downfall and political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank, rising up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and RIL fell up to 1.07 per cent. According to traders, despite weak domestic and global cues, value-buying in banking and auto stocks, lifted key indices here.

Elsewhere in Asian, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly lower in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street too ended in the red on Monday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,016.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,871.27 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 22 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.99 per cent to 60.40 per barrel. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The full service carrier stopped flying on April 17 as it ran out of money for daily operations.

Jet Airways employees seek interim financial relief

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

The crude for delivery in September contracts, however, edged higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 3,915 per barrel with a business volume of 268 lots.

Crude oil futures dip 0.03 per cent on muted demand

Exterior cosmetic updates expected to include revised bumper design, updated headlights with LED DRLs and new alloys.

Tata Tiago facelift spied with Kwid-like digital instrument cluster



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NGO rescues stray dogs after fire brigade refuses help

The dogs had somehow got stuck on the marshy land after the area became flooded because of the heavy rain. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

India among 17 countries facing ‘extremely high’ water stress: report

India is among the 17 countries, which are a home to a quarter of the world's population, facing 'extremely high' water stress, close to "Day Zero" conditions when the taps run dry, according to a report that was unveiled on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 

This is the Apple iPhone 11 of our dreams

While this design appears too futuristic to be real, a smartphone with a notch-less display have already made its way on several Android models.
 

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

Ironically, after this decision was announced, Pakistan pledged its 'political, diplomatic and moral support' to Kashmiris. (photo: ANI)
 

English? Non merci: France's minister urges citizens to cut down on English use

Officials at Riester’s culture ministry could not be immediately reached for further comment on the matter. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Crude oil futures dip 0.03 per cent on muted demand

The crude for delivery in September contracts, however, edged higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 3,915 per barrel with a business volume of 268 lots.

Rupee rises 26 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equity market supported the domestic unit.

Sensex rebounds over 200 points; Nifty above 10,900

The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 68.65 points, or 0.63 per cent, up at 10,931.25.

Sensex tanks over 418 points amid Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir move

Sectorally, except IT other indices ended in the red led by energy (down 2.7 per cent) followed by metal, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and pharma. BSE Smallcap and Midcap index fell over 1 per cent.

Gold surges to record high, nears Rs 37,000; silver soars Rs 1,000

Globally, gold was trading up 1.13 per cent at USD 1,457.30 an ounce, while silver traded 1.51 per cent higher at USD 16.53 an ounce.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham