Markets end flat in choppy trade

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
The broader NSE Nifty inched up 6.45 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 10,331.60.
Mumbai: BSE Sensex ended marginally higher in see-saw trade on Friday, helped by a late buying spell in pharma, energy and banking stocks amid lacklustre global cues.

Investors were not keen to expand their portfolios ahead of the corporate earnings season, brokers said.

 

The 30-share index, moving in a tight range for the better part of the session on scattered deals, hit a low of 33,501.37 and a high of 33,697.51 before finishing at 33,626.97 points, up 30.17 points or 0.09 per cent.

The gauge had soared almost 578 points in the previous session after the RBI kept the policy rate unchanged but said growth will rebound this fiscal amid softening inflation.

On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex scored a smart gain of 658.29 points, or 1.99 per cent while the NSE Nifty rose 217.90 points, or 2.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 615.28 crore on Thursday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 108.02 crore, according to provisional data.

Asian and Europe markets were flat as investors monitored the trade war situation after US President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on China.

