Business Market 06 Mar 2020 Sensex nosedives ove ...
Business, Market

Sensex nosedives over 1,400 pts on global carnage; Nifty below 11K

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2020, 10:54 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 10:54 am IST
The rupee too depreciated 53 paise to 73.86 against the US dollar in morning session
Representational image (PTI photo)
 Representational image (PTI photo)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in opening session on Friday led by massive selloff in global stocks as volatility peaked amid rising concerns over the economic strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rupee too depreciated 53 paise to 73.86 against the US dollar in morning session.

 

Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.

After sinking 1,459.52 points in early trade, the 30-share index was down 1052.33 points, or 2.74 per cent, at 37,418.28, and the NSE Nifty plunged 318.30 points, or 2.82 per cent, to 10,950.70.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 61.13 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,470.61, and the Nifty advanced 18 points or 0.16 per cent to finish at 11,269.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,476.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,510.89 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Shares of Yes Bank tanked 25 per cent after the capital-starved lender was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The rare move, made by the RBI and the government, came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that State Bank of India (SBI) was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

SBI cracked over 6 per cent, and was among the top losers on Sensex.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were also in the red.

According to traders, investor sentiment was hit by intense selling in global equities as heightened volatility on concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus on world economies plagued markets.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo cracked up to 3 per cent.

Stock exchanges in the US too ended up to 3 per cent lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures cracked 1.04 per cent to USD 49.47 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse sensex
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex jumps nearly 300 points; Nifty tests 11,300

Latest From Business

Representational Image (AFP)

Seattle Microsoft staff asked to work from home as Coronavirus precaution

Coronavirus could push world economic growth into reverse (AFP)

India among top 15 economies to be impacted by coronavirus

outh Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Dongdaegu railway station in Daegu (AFP)

Coronavirus wipes $50 billion off global exports in February

Representational image (AFP photo)

Coronavirus goods: Amazon to crack down on surge pricing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Coronavirus wipes $50 billion off global exports in February

outh Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Dongdaegu railway station in Daegu (AFP)

Rupee freefall continues, down 5 paise in early trade against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally down at 97.33.

Sensex ends 214 pts lower, Nifty gives up 11,300

representational image (ANI photo)

Gold futures fall Rs 132 to Rs 43,437 per 10 gm

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,640.30 per ounce in New York.

Rupee rises 20 paise against US dollar in early trade

The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 72.18 against the American unit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham