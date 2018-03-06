search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Market takes U-turn; Sensex tumbles 430 points as bank stocks drag

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
The gauge finally settled 429.58 points, or 1.27 per cent, lower at 33,317.20.
The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 109 points or 1.06 per cent to 10,249.30. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 109 points or 1.06 per cent to 10,249.30. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex saw a sudden plunge in last hour of trade and nosedived nearly 430 points to close at a nearly three-month low of 33,317 after bank stocks came under heavy selling pressure despite positive global cues.

The NSE Nifty too fell over 109 points to 10,249.25, erasing all its early gains.

 

Bank shares felt the heat following reports that ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive Chanda Kochhar and her Axis Bank counterpart Shikha Sharma have been summoned by the SFIO in the PNB fraud matter.

Banking stocks led by SBI, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Yes Bank fell as much as 2.77 per cent.

Sentiment was further dampened after the RBI on Monday said it had imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Axis Bank for violation of NPA classification norms and Rs 2 crore on Indian Overseas Bank for not complying with the KYC regulations.

The 30-share index Sensex commenced on a strong note at 34,047.43 and advanced to high of 34,060.13, tracking a firm trend in other Asian markets.

It, however, slipped into a negative zone towards the fag-end to hit a low of 33,209.76 as participants booked profits at improved levels.

The gauge finally settled 429.58 points, or 1.27 per cent, lower at 33,317.20. This was the lowest closing for the Sensex since December 14 when it had finished at 33,246.70 and also the biggest single day fall since February 6, when it had lost 561.22. Overall, in the last five straight sessions, the index has lost nearly 1,129 points.

The NSE Nifty after reclaiming the key 10,400-mark touched a high of 10,441.35 in early trade but later slipped into negative zone to hit a low of 10,215.90. It finally settled at 10,249.25, showing a sizeable loss of 109.60 points, or 1.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets turned positive today and Eruope too opened higher amid easing of concerns over a potential trade war triggered by the comments of US President Donald Trump with regard to tariffs on steel and aluminum. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pharrell Williams visits elephant conservation centre in India

The Happy singer arrived on his maiden visit to India last week to celebrate a Holi event hosted by Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram/nv_dxb)
 

Women feel pain a lot differently than men: Study

Pain begins differently for men and women at the cellular level. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Man makes son run to school after he was banned from bus for bullying

He also added that his idea was working since his son’s behaviour changed (Photo: Facebook)
 

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

Boney Kapoor's children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi.
 

Prince Charles set to visit Pacific island of Vanuatu where Prince Philip is a god

The people of Tanna, one of Vanuatu's many islands, worship Prince Philip like a deity. (DC File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold futures rise 0.15 per cent on positive global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.19 per cent to USD 1,322.30 an ounce in Singapore on Tuesday.

Rupee opens 17 paise higher against US dollar

Investors sentiment was supported by the US non-manufacturing sector growth and improved risk appetite for the dollar. (Photo: AP)

Sensex rallies 300 points, metal stocks rebound

The NSE Nifty rose 68.70 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 10.427.55.

Gold futures gain 0.14 per cent on global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.28 per cent to USD 1,326.30 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty slips below 10,400 level

The NSE Nifty was trading down by 90.40 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 10,367.95. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham