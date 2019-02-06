search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex leapfrogs to 37,000 marks, Nifty above 11,000

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 6, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by IT Index, which is up over 2 per cent.
Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: Stock markets expand gains, as the Sensex rose close to 385 points and the Nifty firm touched 11,050 for the first time in more than four months.

The 30-scrip Sensex leapfrogged to 385 points to touch 37,000 marks for the first time since September 21 during the afternoon trade, while the Nifty 50 Index ushered to 131 points to 11,065.

 

Among the gainers were the Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS and ITC. The Nifty had last jumped over the 11,000 mark in intraday trade on October 1, 2018.

