Markets extend weekly win for 2018, Sensex up by 97 points

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Total turnover during week on BSE rose to Rs 25,394 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 21,021 crores.
The Sensex garnered 1,584.69 points or 4.82 per cent in during previous four week sessions.
Mumbai: Market continued its weekly winning streak for the fifth consecutive session, to mark record closing highs, while reclaiming the psychological 34,000-mark at 34,153.85. The broader Nifty also concluded with new historic closing highs at 10,558.85.

The market began 2018 on subdued note and traded choppy most of the week, it rallied towards the close of the week. Lingering concerns over fiscal slippages and rising crude, while caution ahead corporate results restricted the stock momentum for initial three session.

 

However, domestic funds and FIIs got into act after the government moved forward the bank recapitalisation programme, improving December Service PMI data along with bullish global cues on positive US jobs data stoked optimism, as key indices rallied to record highs.

The Sensex started the week higher at 34,059.99 and hovered between marking new highs at 34,188.85 and low of 33,703.37 before settling the week new record highs at 34,153.85, showing a modest gain of 97.02, or 0.28 per cent.

The Nifty also resumed the week up at 10,531.70 and moved between fresh highs at 10,566.10 and low of 10,404.65 to end the week at record closing at 10,558.85, showing a gain of 28.15 points, or 0.27 per cent.

Highlight of the week was Metal, Consumer Durables, Private banks along with broader midcap and smallcap shares hogged the limelight, while Auto counters lost for the week, despite the Auto industry reporting a positive sales data for December.

Buying was witnessed in Capital Goods, IPOs, Power, PSUs, HealthCare, Realty, Banks, and FMCG counters. Oil and Gas, Auto, IT and Teck counters saw profit- booking.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,666.84 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of January 05,2018.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 247.63 points or 1.39 per cent to settle at 18,070.03 and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 474.20 points or 2.47 per cent to end at 19,704.92. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

Among sectoral and industry indices, Metal climbed by 4.76 per cent followed by consumer durables 4.66 per cent, capital goods 3.93 per cent, IPO 2.89 per cent, Power 2.00 per cent, PSU 0.80 per cent, healthcare 0.75 per cent, realty 0.43 per cent and bankex 0.28 per cent.

However, Oil and gas fell by 0.76 per cent, auto 0.75 per cent, IT 0.73 per cent and Teck 0.17 per cent. Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 18 stocks rose and remaining 13 stocks fell during the week. Major Index gainers include, SunPharma rose by 9.10 per cent followed by Yes bank 5.71 per cent, Tata Steel 5.17 per cent, Larsen 4.58 per cent, Adaniports 4.42 per cent, TataMtr Dvr 3.23 per cent, IndusIndBank 3.09 per cent, AsianPaint 2.23 per cent, BhartiAirtel 1.89 per cent, ONGC 1.57 per cent, HDFC 0.91 per cent and M&M 0.70 per cent.

However, Maruti dropped 3.06 percent, Infosys 2.62 per cent, HeroMotoco 1.65 per cent, BajajAuto 1.43 per cent, Wipro 1.16 per cent, Hindunilever 0.95 per cent, SBIN 0.89 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.60 per cent and TCS 0.59 per cent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE rose to Rs 25,394.12 crores as against last weekend's level of Rs 21,021.39 crores and NSE moved up to 1,68,820.04 crores compared to Rs 1,37,358.30 crores previously.   

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Honor View 10 review: A superb flagship alternative

With the View 10, Honor has delivered its latest salvo in the battle against other mainstream manufacturers and the results are very compelling.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
More From Market

Gold strengthens for fourth straight week, up Rs 185 per grams

Overseas, Gold futures logged an 11th day of gains on Friday the longest stretch of consecutive session in a row.

Markets race to record highs on fund inflows, global leads

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 10,566.10 and closed at 10,558.85, up 54.05 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Gold regains sheen on global cues, silver tops 40,000 level

Globally, gold rose by 0.72 per cent to USD 1,322 an ounce and silver by 0.58 per cent to USD 17.20 an ounce in New York.(Photo: Pixabay)

Sensex, Nifty hit new record high on fund inflows

The 30-share Sensex spurted 205 points, or 0.60 per cent, to all-time high of 34,175.21 pointsgauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.

Rupee advances gains against dollar in early trade

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the rupee's upmove. (Photo: PTI)
