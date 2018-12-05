search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slips below 10,800 on global selloff

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 10:38 am IST
The NSE Nifty was trading 75.90 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 10,793.60.
The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09.
 The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday following heavy selloff in global equities after concerns over US-China trade war resurfaced.

Global investor sentiment turned weak after uncertainty over negotiations between the US and China countries during the next 90 days rose.

 

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a truce at the G20 meet. Trump, however, muddied the waters by opening the possibility of an extension.

"The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days" from Saturday, Trump tweeted.

The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09. The index broke its six-session rising streak Tuesday, ending 106.69 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 36,134.31. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 75.90 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 10,793.60.

Domestic investors were also cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's fifth bimonthly monetary policy meeting for 2018-19.

All sectoral indices were trading with losses, led by metal, FMCG, auto and banking stocks Top losers include Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, ITC, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Wipro, TCS, Sun Pharma, HUL, ICICI Bank, falling up to 2 per cent. While, gainers include ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, SBI and Asian Paints, rising up to 1 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 55.89 crore Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 521.38 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, opened 17 paise lower at 70.67 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 1.92 per cent lower at USD 60.89 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.59 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.40 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged lower by 0.21 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index cracked 799.36 points, or 3.10 per cent, to 25,027.07 on Tuesday. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists develop nasal spray that can help tackle chronic snoring

Sleep apnoea can also lead to heart disease if left untreated (Photo: AFP)
 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee falls 26 paise to 70.75 per US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened lower at 70.70 a dollar and dropped further to quote at 70.75. (Photo: DC)

Sebi wants India Inc to list overseas directly

The committee said that several leading Indian technology and internet companies are domiciled overseas and are not currently able to list their securities on Indian stock exchanges.

Sensex logs 1st fall in seven days; pharma, financials play spoilsport

The broader NSE Nifty edged up by 14.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 10,869.50.

Sensex drops over 100 points on weak global cues, rising crude prices

The NSE Nifty was trading 31.20 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 10,852.55.

Rupee falls 9 paise against US dollar in early trade

Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham