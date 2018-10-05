search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will look to consolidate India's position as the hometeam looks to score big in the first innings of the first Test against West Indies. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Kohli slams ton as India cruise
 
Business, Market

Sensex drops below 35,000-mark ahead of RBI policy outcome

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 10:30 am IST
The BSE Sensex fell over 300 points ahead of RBI's bi-monthly policy meet outcome amid weak global cues.
The NSE Nifty also dropped by 90.40 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,508.85.
 The NSE Nifty also dropped by 90.40 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,508.85.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 300 points on Friday, extending its losing run for the third day, ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly policy meet outcome amid weak global cues.

The 30-share index after cracking the 35,000-mark by falling over 335 points to touch a low of 34,833.81, pared some losses to quote 194.44 points, or 0.55 per cent lower at 34,974.72. It lost 1,356.98 points in the previous two sessions on rupee woes and boiling crude oil prices.

 

Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, auto and banking stocks cracked up to 10.27 per cent.

Stocks of state-run oil companies were under selling pressure as the government on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1.

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOC were trading sharply lower by up to 20.50 per cent on nervous selling by investors.

The NSE Nifty also dropped by 90.40 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,508.85.

Brokers said investors offloaded their positions, tracking a selloff in global markets as US Treasury surged to multi-year highs on robust economic data and comments from the Federal Reserve, sparking fears of accelerating inflation.

Besides, caution ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement which expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, too, dented sentiments, they added.

Shares of ONGC, Bajaj auto, HUL, ITC, M&M, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Vedanta, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Axis Bank tanked up to 11.27 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, TCS and Kotak Bank bucked market trend, and were trading in the green, rising up to 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,760.63 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,823.59 crore, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Strait Times and Taiwan indices fell up to 1.73 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average too ended lower on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser and all its memes

However, amidst all these there is a scene in the teaser where a bloodied Kangana which is trending for all the wrong reasons. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

2019 BMW 3 Series: New vs Old - major differences

The updated sedan looks edgier than ever and gets a set of new petrol and diesel engines.
 

Don't come empty-handed: Family's promise fuelled Manjit Singh's drive for Asiad gold

Recording a personal best timing of 1:46:15 seconds, Manjit became the first Indian since Charles Borromeo in 1982 to win the 800m event. (Photo: PTI)
 

HIV-positive mother donates liver to save critically ill child in South Africa

The mother and the child recovered after the 2017 transplant, though it is not yet known whether the child has the virus that causes AIDS. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chanda Kochhar: The fall of a feisty woman who broke the glass ceiling

In mid-February, a lobby group chose Chanda Kochhar, the then head of ICICI Bank, for an interactive session with the visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: PTI)
 

In video: White woman confronts racist for harassing Hispanic ladies in store

The racist is followed by the Good Samaritan, who chastises her for harassing the women. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab: faby.cruz.988)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee recovers 6 paise against dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome

Dealers said besides fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas supported rupee. (Photo: DC)

Investors become poorer by Rs 5 lakh crore in two days of market crash

Investors became poorer by Rs 5 lakh crore in two days of stock market crash where the BSE benchmark index plummeted by 1,357 points.

Sensex tanks over 800 points to close at 35,169; Nifty ends at 10,599

The NSE Nifty index too fell 259.00 points, or 2.39 per cent, to 10,599.25. (Photo: File/PTI)

Sensex plummets over 800 points on sinking rupee, weak global cues

The NSE Nifty index too fell 213.15 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 10,645.10.

Rupee hits new record low of 73.77, plunges 43 paise against US dollar

Rupee crashed below 73 mark against dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham