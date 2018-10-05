search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli slammed hisa 24th Test ton, whereas Rishab Pant was dismissed for 92 runs. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Shami removes Brathwaite, Powell
 
Business, Market

Rupee hits new low of 74.13, plunges 55 paise against US dollar

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Rupee was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.13 against dollar soon after RBI announced its monetary policy.
Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit.
 Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday crashed below the 74-level against the US dollar for the first time ever after the Reserve Bank kept its key policy rate unchanged.

The domestic currency was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.13 against the dollar soon after the RBI announced its monetary policy.

 

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit in the wake of soaring crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened higher at 73.56 a dollar against its previous record low closing of 73.58. But, it failed to sustain the initial strength and fell back to breach the 74-mark.

On Thursday, the domestic unit plummeted by 24 paise to end at record low of 73.58 a dollar.

The BSE Sensex too plunged by 584.53 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 34,584.63 in late afternoon trade.

Tags: rupee, dollar, american currency, indian currency
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
 

Nadia Murad: From jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Today, Murad and her friend Lamia Haji Bashar, joint recipients of the EU's 2016 Sakharov human rights prize, continue the fight for the 3,000 Yazidis who remain missing, presumed still in captivity. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XS Max falls second to the Huawei P20 Pro in camera benchmarks

The iPhone XS could do with more improvements with regards to luminance noise, zoom performance and dealing with underexposure in flash lighting.
 

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli breaks records as he slams 24th ton

Kohli continued to break numerous records, and his latest century was his 17th as captain of the Indian team. He now has scored four hundreds in 2018 alone. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

Here’s why Siberian Huskies have blue eyes

From a broader perspective, the results underscore the power of consumer data-driven discovery in non-human species, especially dogs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prithvi Shaw and 14 other Indian batsmen who scored hundreds on Test debut

18-year-old Prithvi Shaw made a dream Test debut as he scored a hundred against West Indies on Day one of the first Test in Rajkot. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold futures down Rs 112 on profit booking, global cues

In international market, gold lost 0.16 per cent to USD 1,199.40 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex drops below 35,000-mark ahead of RBI policy outcome

The NSE Nifty also dropped by 90.40 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,508.85.

Rupee recovers 6 paise against dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome

Dealers said besides fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas supported rupee. (Photo: DC)

Investors become poorer by Rs 5 lakh crore in two days of market crash

Investors became poorer by Rs 5 lakh crore in two days of stock market crash where the BSE benchmark index plummeted by 1,357 points.

Sensex tanks over 800 points to close at 35,169; Nifty ends at 10,599

The NSE Nifty index too fell 259.00 points, or 2.39 per cent, to 10,599.25. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham