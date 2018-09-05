search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex drops 140 points as rupee hits new low

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
The 50-issue NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark and hit a low of 11,393.85.
The BSE benchmark is set for its longest string of losses in six months.
 The BSE benchmark is set for its longest string of losses in six months.

Mumbai: Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex shed about 140 points on Wednesday to close at an over two-week low of 38,018.31 as investor sentiment remained bearish amid a plunging rupee and weak global cues.

The rupee crashed to a fresh record low of 71.96 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on the back of rising bond yields and crisis in emerging market currencies.

 

Market sentiment was further dampened after a monthly survey showed that India's services sector activity fell in August from July's 21-month peak as new business orders declined.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell from July's peak of 54.2 to 51.5 in August owing to weakest growth in new work in three months.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening a shade higher and advancing to 38,250.61 in early trade, quickly slipped below the 38,000-mark.

It touched a low of 37,774.42 during the day, before finally ending at an over two-week low of 38,018.31 -- down 139.61 points or 0.37 per cent. It had lost 738.71 points in the previous five sessions.

The BSE benchmark is set for its longest string of losses in six months.

The 50-issue NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark and hit a low of 11,393.85 before finishing 43.35 points, or 0.38 per cent down at 11,476.95.

Top losers were HUL, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, HDFC, Hero Motocorp, Coal India, L&T, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ONGC, PowerGrid and M&M, falling up to 2.45 per cent.

In contrast, Yes Bank, Vedanta, Adani Ports, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Tata Steel, NTPC and SBI finished with gains of up to 2.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 21.41 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 32.64 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganguly: Rahul Dravid dropped India batting consultant job after meeting Ravi Shastri

CoA chief Vinod Rai later mentioned that they assigned the CAC to only appoint the coach and that the board wasn’t aware of any additional appointments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Transgender man without penis tricked women by using unknown object during sex

His lawyer said that Delacruz was born a female in Madrid in 1983 and developed a male appearance at the age of eight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors pull out 4-cm piece of drill from man's heart while it was beating

The team used forceps to dig inside the heart and pull out the piece which was lodged deep in there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Airport security trays carry more diseases than toilets

The study says that plastic trays are thought to carry high numbers of viruses due to them being rapidly reused. (Photo: AP)
 

Xiaomi launches Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in India

The Redmi 6 Pro embraces a 5.84-inch full HD+ 19:9 notched display.
 

Children picked last in physical education become lazy adults: Study

Children picked last in physical education become lazy adults. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rises on jewellers' buying, firm global trend

Globally, gold rose 0.22 per cent to USD 1,193.70 an ounce in Singapore.

Rupee hits fresh all-time low of 71.79 against US dollar

The Indian unit was trading on a volatile note, moving in a wide range quoting between 71.40 and 71.79 during morning deals.

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on weak global cues

The broader NSE Nifty fell 26.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,494.15.

Rupee recovers from life-time low, up 20 paise against US dollar

A positive start of local equity market also supported the rupee, dealers said.

Saudi Arabia aims to keep crude in USD 70 to USD 80 band: sources

OPEC and Saudi Arabia do not have an official price target and are unlikely to adopt one formally.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham