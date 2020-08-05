133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Business Market 05 Aug 2020 Gold price rises to ...
Business, Market

Gold price rises to Rs 54,830, silver falls to Rs 66,855 per kg

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 8:56 am IST
In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,975.4 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.31 per ounce
Gold rises by Rs 97, silver almost flat . (AFP Photo)
 Gold rises by Rs 97, silver almost flat . (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 97 to Rs 54,830 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 54,733 per 10 gram on Monday.

 

Silver prices were almost flat at Rs 66,855 per kg, marginally lower by Rs 5 from its previous closing price of Rs 66,860 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 97 with rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared some of its initial losses and settled 3 paise down at 75.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,975.4 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.31 per ounce

 

...
Tags: gold, covid-19, coronavirus, god prices, gold demand, gold silver prices, mcx, us government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India's fuel demand may take 6 to 9 months to rebound to normal levels as several states impose lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Fuel demand may take at least 6-9 months to rebound to normal levels: IOC

India's fuel demand loses steam, slips in July after two months of gains. (PTI Photo)

Fuel demand in July falls due to high prices, fresh lockdowns

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent total economic lockdown had a big dent on sentiments and activity level in the second quarter of 2020. AFP Photo

Real estate sentiment hit an all-time low in Apr-Jun due to pandemic, survey states

Sensex tanks 667 pts; Nifty ends below 10,900. (PTI Photo)

Indices extend loses for 4th day, Sensex plunges 667 points, Nifty below 10,900



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil prices slip on demand worries as COVID-19 cases rise

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surge of coronavirus infections around the globe raised fears a rebound in fuel demand. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices mixed as virus spike casts shadow over demand

Oil prices were unchanged on Friday, with trading marked by growing uncertainty about global recovery in fuel demand as new COVID-19 cases surge in several countries. (AFP Photo)

Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 3% on Abu Dhabi investment deal

Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 3 percent on AIDA deal. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices edge higher on expected US stimulus, weak dollar

Oil prices rise on US stimulus hopes. (AFP Photo)

Oil ticks up, but gains capped by demand destruction

Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday, although gains were limited by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves . (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham