Business Market 05 Aug 2019 Sensex trims early l ...
Business, Market

Sensex trims early losses, down 396 points amid Centre’s Kashmir move

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Market sentiment also improved after the government moved a bill to propose bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.
After cracking over 700 points, the Sensex pared some losses to trade 396.85 points, or 1.07 per cent, lower at 36,721.37.
 After cracking over 700 points, the Sensex pared some losses to trade 396.85 points, or 1.07 per cent, lower at 36,721.37.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex pared some of the early losses, but was still down over 396 points in afternoon trade on Monday, as selling pressure witnessed in key front-line stocks amid weak global cues.

Market sentiment also improved after the government moved a bill to propose bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, traders said.

 

After cracking over 700 points, the Sensex pared some losses to trade 396.85 points, or 1.07 per cent, lower at 36,721.37. It hit a low of 36,416.79 and a high of 36,844.05. The NSE 50-share Nifty also recovered 128.00 points, or 1.16 per cent, to quote at 10,869.35.

In the Sensex pack, major losers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Reliance and Maruti. However, TCS, Bajaj Auto, HeroMotoCorp, HUL, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech were trading higher.

The government on Monday moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Making the announcement in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

The rupee was trading down by 77 paise at 70.37 against the American currency in afternoon trade. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,888.06 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

The Reserve Bank will hold its three-day monetary policy meeting here, beginning Monday (August 5). It is widely expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row to boost the economy at time when key indicators are pointing towards a slowdown, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions, following intensifying trade war between the US and China.

 Equities on Wall Street too ended on a negative note on Friday last week.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.50 per cent to USD 60.96 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange, kashmir, article 370, article 35a
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Videocon did not immediately reply to calls seeking comment.

State Bank of India seeks bids for Videocon's overseas oil, gas assets

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Amit Shah moving resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

Rupee plummets amid Kashmir tension, Yuan fall

Vistara is all set to launch its international operations with the maiden flight to Singapore from New Delhi on August 6. (Photo: Representational Image)

Vistara signs codeshare pact with SIA, SilkAir for international flights



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

Aipower feels for the sake of portability, charging wireless earbuds on your wrist is an ideal solution as they get embedded in a smartwatch.
 

Mahindra launches all-new Mojo 300 ABS

Mahindra has launched the new Mojo 300 ABS in India at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom India),
 

Steve Jobs was right from the very beginning with iPhone 11 design

The iPhone 11 changes will see the most exciting upgrades to the handsets and it will also make a leap 12 years into the past to do so.
 

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee tanks 98 paise against dollar in early trade

The US-China trade related concerns weighed on the investor community and kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

Sensex cracks below 37,000-mark, tanks 531 points on FPI worries

The broader Nifty fell 171.05 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 10,826.30 in morning session.

Bearish momentum likely to continue

The maximum selling was seen in metal, bank, IT and capital goods stocks, the top sectoral losers were BSE Metal (-3.37 per cent), IT (-1.92 per cent), Bankex (-1.80 per cent), Capital Goods (-1.75 per cent), Healthcare (-0.92 per cent).

Gold drifts lower after Trump's tariff threat sparks rally

Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at USD 1,433.63 per ounce as of 0548 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of USD 1,446.10 earlier in the session. (Photo: File)

Market may factor in positives

An action-packed week is ahead for the market. Market participants expect at least 50 basis points cut in the repo rate by the RBI on August 7 in view of the spread of slow down in the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham