42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

46,604

1,577

Recovered

12,945

501

Deaths

1,572

56

Maharashtra145412465583 Gujarat58041195319 Delhi4898143164 Tamil Nadu3550140931 Rajasthan3127146482 Madhya Pradesh2942856165 Uttar Pradesh276680250 Andhra Pradesh171758934 West Bengal1259218133 Punjab123212823 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Market 05 May 2020 India's gold im ...
Business, Market

India's gold imports plunge to three-decade low

REUTERS
Published May 5, 2020, 10:02 am IST
Updated May 5, 2020, 10:02 am IST
The world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago
India's April gold imports plunge 99.9% to three-decade low. (PTI Photo)
 India's April gold imports plunge 99.9% to three-decade low. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.

The world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Monday, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

 

In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago, he added.

...
Tags: gold imports, lockdown, jewellery shops, metal import
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines. (PTI Photo)

Now order your meds by whatsapp

RBI may extend bank loan moratorium by another 3 months to help people, industry impacted by lockdown. (PTI Photo)

RBI may extend bank loan moratorium by another 3 months amid lockdown

Vijay Mallya filed an application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court. (PTI Photo)

Vijay Mallya files appeal in UK Supreme Court against extradition order to India

WeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank . (AFP Photo)

WeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil jumps above $14 a barrel after massive sell-off

Oil jumps above $14 a barrel after massive sell-off. (AFP Photo)

Oil drops to 18-year low as market faces lowest demand

Oil near 18-year lows on demand devastation warning. (AFP Photo)

Axis Bank shares drop over 6% on Rs 1,387.78 crore loss

Axis Bank shares drop over 6 pc after Q4 net loss. (PTI Photo)

Asian stocks rise on hopes for drug to treat coronavirus

Asian markets rallied again and oil prices built on the previous day's surge. (AFP Photo)

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund pledges to return investors money at earliest

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham